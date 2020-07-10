/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
251 Apartments for rent in Brooklyn Park, MD with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
14 Units Available
Brooklyn Park
Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,977
1211 sqft
With close proximity to multiple transportation routes and a mixed-use shopping center, Woodfall Greens offers the perfect mixture of a suburban lifestyle with city living.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pumphrey
723 Olive Wood Lane
723 Olive Wood Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,107
2200 sqft
FOR RENT - SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE IN BROOKLYN PARK, MD - 723 Olive Wood Lane - This 3 bedroom townhouse! Glamorous flooring throughout kitchen, dining room, living room. Master Suite has large walk-in closet with custom shelving.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Brooklyn Park
207 4TH AVENUE
207 4th Avenue, Brooklyn Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1848 sqft
Classic Victorian home in Olde Brooklyn Park has it all! Rocking-chair front porch, ten-foot ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, tall windows inviting lots of light, huge gourmet kitchen, stainless steel gas appliances, fenced back yard, 2-car
Results within 1 mile of Brooklyn Park
Last updated July 10 at 06:27pm
6 Units Available
Pumphrey
Lynn Hill
416 Hillview Dr, Linthicum, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
950 sqft
Easy access to I-695. Spacious, open-concept units featuring hardwood and carpet flooring. Fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer hook-ups. BBQ area, playground, courtyard and parking. Pets are welcome.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Ferndale
The Townes at Heritage Hill
6533 Cedar Furnace Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1054 sqft
The Townes of Heritage Hill offers spacious 2 and 3 bedroom Townhomes for rent. Located in Glen Burnie, Maryland, our beautiful Townhomes offer fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers in every home, central air and more.
Last updated July 10 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
Cherry Hill
Southwood Townhomes
600 Reedbird Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
11 unique floor plans to choose from with recently renovated energy-efficient kitchens, free water, and wall-to-wall carpeting. Located on MTA bus route and near MTA light rail. Pet-friendly.
Last updated April 14 at 10:30am
29 Units Available
Ferndale
Regency Club
6001 Heritage Hill Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1215 sqft
The Regency Club in Glen Burnie, MD, enjoys proximity to Annapolis and the commuter-friendly Route 2 and I-97. Apartments are spacious and come with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Amenities include lobby, courtyard, and clubhouse.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Curtis Bay
1504 Spruce St Apt 4
1504 Spruce Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$820
420 sqft
SECURITY DEPOSIT $820 1 bed/1 bath apartment, water is included in rent. Shared washer and dryer in building. The building has 4 apartments. Plenty of on-street parking, only one block from bus stop at corner of Spruce and Pennington Ave.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Glen Burnie
201 WATER FOUNTAIN COURT
201 Water Fountain Court, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
902 sqft
Come see this well maintained 3rd Floor 2 bdr, 2 bath Condo located in much sought after Cromwell Fountain Community.
Results within 5 miles of Brooklyn Park
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
50 Units Available
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,598
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1423 sqft
The Porter Brewers Hill apartments in Baltimore, Maryland are located in Canton, a historic and walkable neighborhood where classic charm meets modern style.
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
30 Units Available
Locust Point
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,457
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,728
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1275 sqft
Located in Baltimore, the apartments in this housing community include spacious walk-in closets, air conditioning and hardwood floors. The community also features a recreation center and 24-hour concierge.
Last updated July 10 at 06:47pm
7 Units Available
South Gate
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,329
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1088 sqft
Easy access to I-97. Pet-friendly community with lush landscaping surrounding the pool and barbecue grills. Spacious interiors include bathtubs, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry for convenience.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
22 Units Available
SBIC - West Federal Hill
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,579
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,728
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1103 sqft
Expect spacious living spaces and concierge service in this green-conscious industrial-style apartment complex featuring air conditioning and built-in fireplaces. With excellent amenities including coffee bar and clubhouse. Also close to I-95 for commuting ease.
Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
Glen Burnie
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1085 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
Last updated July 10 at 06:23pm
14 Units Available
Fells Point
Thames Point
1900 Thames St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
1213 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,114
1350 sqft
Situated in a stunning building dating back to the 1870s, you can expect exposed stone walls and hardwood floors, as well as in-unit laundry and garbage disposal. Gym, online portal and parking as standard.
Last updated July 10 at 06:13pm
20 Units Available
Patterson Park
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,486
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,314
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
985 sqft
Located in a walkable community with city views. On-site amenities include a large resident's lounge, yoga classes and a rooftop deck. Beautiful interiors with oak-framed chalkboards, historic architecture and spacious, open floor plans.
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
60 Units Available
Little Italy
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,591
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
1166 sqft
This new property provides views of the Inner Harbor and is near The Gallery Mall. Various amenities include doorman, valet, clubhouse, hot tub, coffee bar and much more. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
28 Units Available
Fells Point
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,628
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,517
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
1174 sqft
Fully furnished apartments within the historic Fells Point neighborhood. Community includes a billiards room, lounge bar, yoga studio and theater. Close to Patterson Park, the National Aquarium, and lots of bars and restaurants.
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
23 Units Available
Ridgely's Delight
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,189
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,422
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1366 sqft
Enjoy these recently renovated living spaces, boasting built-in fireplaces, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and granite surfaces. A plethora of amenities await, including 24-hour concierge service, guest parking, media room and community garden. Near to I-395.
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
9 Units Available
Fells Point
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,826
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,391
1230 sqft
Waterfront community offers inspiring views of Harbor East. Attractive residences include floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy morning or evening hikes on waterfront trails.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
24 Units Available
Locust Point
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,439
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,404
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1149 sqft
Energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances in air-conditioned apartments with stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Complex has manifold amenities, including yoga classes, bike storage, clubhouse, pool and game room. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
32 Units Available
Fells Point
The Eden
777 S Eden St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,585
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,522
1225 sqft
Stunning location right near the water in Fell's Point. Sleek, luxury design. On-site amenities include yoga, internet cafe, garages and gym. In-unit laundry, updated appliances and larger bedrooms. Coffee bar on-site.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
9 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,140
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1176 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless steel refrigerators, dishwashers and garbage disposals, plus laundry. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Business center, coffee bar, concierge service and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
Fells Point
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,720
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1359 sqft
Easy access to I-95 and the charming restaurants of Fells Point. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, luxurious bathrooms with framed mirrors and granite countertops. Community has gym, private movie theater and pool.
