Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 AM

236 Apartments for rent in Brooklyn Park, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
Brooklyn Park
20 Units Available
Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,406
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With close proximity to multiple transportation routes and a mixed-use shopping center, Woodfall Greens offers the perfect mixture of a suburban lifestyle with city living.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pumphrey
1 Unit Available
723 Olive Wood Lane
723 Olive Wood Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,107
2200 sqft
723 Olive Wood Lane Available 07/10/20 FOR RENT - SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE IN BROOKLYN PARK, MD - 723 Olive Wood Lane - This 3 bedroom townhouse! Glamorous flooring throughout kitchen, dining room, living room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brooklyn Park
1 Unit Available
120 W. Hilltop Road
120 West Hilltop Road, Brooklyn Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Charming 2 Bedroom SFH in Brooklyn Park! - Charming 2 bedroom SFH in Brooklyn Park with covered front porch and hardwood floors throughout! Spacious dining area with room to entertain leads to a bright kitchen with ample storage.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Brooklyn Park
1 Unit Available
206 Grove Park Road - 1
206 Grove Park Rd, Brooklyn Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
992 sqft
With a recently completed, full remodel, 206 Grove Park is equal parts charming, inviting, and desirable.
Results within 1 mile of Brooklyn Park
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
$
Pumphrey
6 Units Available
Lynn Hill
416 Hillview Dr, Linthicum, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,349
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
950 sqft
Easy access to I-695. Spacious, open-concept units featuring hardwood and carpet flooring. Fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer hook-ups. BBQ area, playground, courtyard and parking. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ferndale
8 Units Available
The Townes at Heritage Hill
6533 Cedar Furnace Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1054 sqft
The Townes of Heritage Hill offers spacious 2 and 3 bedroom Townhomes for rent. Located in Glen Burnie, Maryland, our beautiful Townhomes offer fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers in every home, central air and more.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated April 14 at 10:30am
Ferndale
30 Units Available
Regency Club
6001 Heritage Hill Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1215 sqft
The Regency Club in Glen Burnie, MD, enjoys proximity to Annapolis and the commuter-friendly Route 2 and I-97. Apartments are spacious and come with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Amenities include lobby, courtyard, and clubhouse.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cherry Hill
1 Unit Available
105 Larue Sq
105 Larue Sq S, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
105 Larue Sq - 105 Larue Sq Available 07/01/20 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom townhouse - THIS TWO BEDROOM / 1.5 BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE IS LOCATED IN CHERRY HILL. IT IS MINUTES FROM CHERRY HILL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AND HARBOR HOSPITAL.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
6458 Mount Vernon Lane
6458 Mount Vernon Lane, Ferndale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,597
1215 sqft
Gorgeous Glen Burnie 3 Bedroom Town Home For Rent!! - Perfectly situated end unit town home with private entrance in desirable Glen Burnie. This townhome boasts over 1,200 Sq. Ft.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Glen Burnie
1 Unit Available
6506 HOME WATER WAY
6506 Home Water Way, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1145 sqft
Must see this gorgeous, remodeled and rarely on the market, 3 bedroom condo. This unit boasts a secured building, recessed lighting, newer bathrooms, hardwood floors, marble counter tops in the kitchen and with 2 entrys to private screened in deck.

1 of 6

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Brooklyn
1 Unit Available
528 Maude Ave
528 Maude Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1020 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom + den townhouse with beautiful hardwood floors available now! Your new home features; a large living room with high ceilings, an updated beautiful open area kitchen, dining room, full bathroom with an over sized bathtub, 2 large

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
304 JUNEBERRY WAY
304 Juneberry Way, Ferndale, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
913 sqft
Spacious and bright ground floor unit features a ramp to the patio in front of building for private access. This unit has been updated throughout and it shows beautifully.
Results within 5 miles of Brooklyn Park
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
Downtown Baltimore
77 Units Available
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,450
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1134 sqft
Live at Baltimore's best and brightest. Centrally located to the city's best dining, shopping and attractions, Luminary is quite possibly Baltimore's most walkable address.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
Little Italy
56 Units Available
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,816
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,539
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1166 sqft
This new property provides views of the Inner Harbor and is near The Gallery Mall. Various amenities include doorman, valet, clubhouse, hot tub, coffee bar and much more. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
$
Glen Burnie
6 Units Available
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
763 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
880 sqft
Situated in a serene setting overlooking Marley Creek. Apartments feature step-saver kitchens, ceramic tiled baths, private balconies or patios, and concrete soundproofing between residences. Residents have access to free water and complimentary additional storage.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:58am
Glen Burnie
12 Units Available
Oakridge Manor
7701 Oakwood Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,163
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
801 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oakridge Manor Apartments is a close-knit community just off Rt. 2 in Glen Burnie. Everyone loves the large gazebo in this meticulously maintained community, adding a special Mayberry feel to this neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Baltimore
57 Units Available
10 Light Street
10 Light St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,025
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,076
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1317 sqft
Landmark building in Financial District close to all the excitement. Green certified building has rooftop pool and dog park, fitness center, controlled access, and yoga studio. Bright interiors, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
SBIC - West Federal Hill
19 Units Available
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,255
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1129 sqft
901 South Charles Apartments in Federal Hill bring brand new luxury, green apartment homes to South Baltimore.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
24 Units Available
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,660
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,778
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1265 sqft
Building was once the home of Gunther Beer; located one mile from I-95 and I-895. Units have plush carpeting and granite countertops, with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Colony Hill Apartments And Townhomes
24 Colony Hill Ct, Arbutus, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,157
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1035 sqft
Roomy living accommodations with private backyards, lots of kitchen space and stylish hardwood flooring. Complex offers laundry facilities and off-street parking. Located near the interchange of I-95 and I-695.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
3 Units Available
Highland Village Townhomes
3953 McDowell Ln, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$958
755 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Westport
22 Units Available
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
Little Italy
14 Units Available
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,813
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1088 sqft
High-rise living at its finest, complete with stunning harbor and downtown views. World-class amenities feature pool, sauna, coffee bar, theater room and more. Everything you need is right at home! Recently renovated, luxury interiors.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
Downtown Baltimore
27 Units Available
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,136
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,174
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1082 sqft
Located in the heart of Downtown, The Centerpoint Apartments features fantastic pet-friendly apartments to fit the modern, urban lifestyle.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Brooklyn Park, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Brooklyn Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

