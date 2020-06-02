Rent Calculator
12 2ND AVENUE
Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:15 AM
12 2ND AVENUE
12 2nd Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
12 2nd Ave, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Brooklyn Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12 2ND AVENUE have any available units?
12 2ND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brooklyn Park, MD
.
Is 12 2ND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
12 2ND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 2ND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 12 2ND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park
.
Does 12 2ND AVENUE offer parking?
No, 12 2ND AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 12 2ND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 2ND AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 2ND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 12 2ND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 12 2ND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 12 2ND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 12 2ND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 2ND AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 2ND AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 2ND AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
