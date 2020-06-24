All apartments in Bowie
2304 HADDON PLACE
Last updated October 7 2019 at 8:04 PM

2304 HADDON PLACE

2304 Haddon Place · No Longer Available
Location

2304 Haddon Place, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Spacious 4 Bedroom Rancher in quiet neighborhood. Open floor plan, Country kitchen. Family room with Sliders to Patio area. Large Master Bedroom suite w den or office area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2304 HADDON PLACE have any available units?
2304 HADDON PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2304 HADDON PLACE have?
Some of 2304 HADDON PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2304 HADDON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2304 HADDON PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 HADDON PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2304 HADDON PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 2304 HADDON PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 2304 HADDON PLACE offers parking.
Does 2304 HADDON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2304 HADDON PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 HADDON PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 2304 HADDON PLACE has a pool.
Does 2304 HADDON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2304 HADDON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 HADDON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2304 HADDON PLACE has units with dishwashers.
