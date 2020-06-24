Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Bowie
Find more places like 2304 HADDON PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bowie, MD
/
2304 HADDON PLACE
Last updated October 7 2019 at 8:04 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2304 HADDON PLACE
2304 Haddon Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bowie
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
2304 Haddon Place, Bowie, MD 20716
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Spacious 4 Bedroom Rancher in quiet neighborhood. Open floor plan, Country kitchen. Family room with Sliders to Patio area. Large Master Bedroom suite w den or office area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2304 HADDON PLACE have any available units?
2304 HADDON PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bowie, MD
.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bowie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2304 HADDON PLACE have?
Some of 2304 HADDON PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2304 HADDON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2304 HADDON PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 HADDON PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2304 HADDON PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bowie
.
Does 2304 HADDON PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 2304 HADDON PLACE offers parking.
Does 2304 HADDON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2304 HADDON PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 HADDON PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 2304 HADDON PLACE has a pool.
Does 2304 HADDON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2304 HADDON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 HADDON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2304 HADDON PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd
Bowie, MD 20716
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd
Bowie, MD 20716
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave
Bowie, MD 20716
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr
Bowie, MD 20716
Similar Pages
Bowie 1 Bedrooms
Bowie 2 Bedrooms
Bowie 3 Bedrooms
Bowie Apartments with Balcony
Bowie Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Bethesda, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Annapolis, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Dundalk, MD
College Park, MD
Suitland, MD
Chillum, MD
Landover, MD
Camp Springs, MD
Greenbelt, MD
Elkridge, MD
Fort Washington, MD
Oxon Hill, MD
Adelphi, MD
Langley Park, MD
Crofton, MD
South Laurel, MD
Lochearn, MD
Aspen Hill, MD
Pasadena, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Howard Community College
Johns Hopkins University