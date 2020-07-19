Rent Calculator
All apartments in Bowie
Find more places like 12406 QUARTERHORSE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bowie, MD
/
12406 QUARTERHORSE DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12406 QUARTERHORSE DRIVE
12406 Quarterhorse Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12406 Quarterhorse Drive, Bowie, MD 20720
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready condition! This huge end unit townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2 half baths, corner fireplace, breakfast bar, finished basement, deck, fenced yard, 1 car garage and much more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12406 QUARTERHORSE DRIVE have any available units?
12406 QUARTERHORSE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Bowie, MD
.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
Bowie Rent Report
.
Is 12406 QUARTERHORSE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12406 QUARTERHORSE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12406 QUARTERHORSE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12406 QUARTERHORSE DRIVE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Bowie
.
Does 12406 QUARTERHORSE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12406 QUARTERHORSE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12406 QUARTERHORSE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12406 QUARTERHORSE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12406 QUARTERHORSE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12406 QUARTERHORSE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12406 QUARTERHORSE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12406 QUARTERHORSE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12406 QUARTERHORSE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12406 QUARTERHORSE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12406 QUARTERHORSE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12406 QUARTERHORSE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
