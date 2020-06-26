All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 9506 BULLS RUN PARKWAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
9506 BULLS RUN PARKWAY
Last updated June 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

9506 BULLS RUN PARKWAY

9506 Bulls Run Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9506 Bulls Run Parkway, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely Cape Cod in the Wyngate Community of Bethesda. This home features hardwood floors & fresh paint throughout, along with ceiling fans in all bedrooms. The main level has a formal living room with wood FP, separate dining room, eat-in kitchen, 2 bedrooms, and 1 full bath. The upper level features 2 spacious bedrooms and the second full bath. Unfinished basement contains the laundry and ample storage space, including a bonus room. The home has a deck out back overlooking the large backyard with storage shed and also includes a driveway for off-street parking. Conveniently located just steps away from downtown Bethesda, Westfield Montgomery Mall, & easy access to I-270 and I-495. Good credit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9506 BULLS RUN PARKWAY have any available units?
9506 BULLS RUN PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 9506 BULLS RUN PARKWAY have?
Some of 9506 BULLS RUN PARKWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9506 BULLS RUN PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
9506 BULLS RUN PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9506 BULLS RUN PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 9506 BULLS RUN PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 9506 BULLS RUN PARKWAY offer parking?
Yes, 9506 BULLS RUN PARKWAY offers parking.
Does 9506 BULLS RUN PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9506 BULLS RUN PARKWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9506 BULLS RUN PARKWAY have a pool?
No, 9506 BULLS RUN PARKWAY does not have a pool.
Does 9506 BULLS RUN PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 9506 BULLS RUN PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9506 BULLS RUN PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9506 BULLS RUN PARKWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 9506 BULLS RUN PARKWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9506 BULLS RUN PARKWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
7001 Arlington at Bethesda
7001 Arlington Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Whitney
7707 Wisconsin Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bethesda Place
7701 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave
Bethesda, MD 20816
Gallery Bethesda II
4850 Rugby Avenue
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University