9506 BULLS RUN PARKWAY

Lovely Cape Cod in the Wyngate Community of Bethesda. This home features hardwood floors & fresh paint throughout, along with ceiling fans in all bedrooms. The main level has a formal living room with wood FP, separate dining room, eat-in kitchen, 2 bedrooms, and 1 full bath. The upper level features 2 spacious bedrooms and the second full bath. Unfinished basement contains the laundry and ample storage space, including a bonus room. The home has a deck out back overlooking the large backyard with storage shed and also includes a driveway for off-street parking. Conveniently located just steps away from downtown Bethesda, Westfield Montgomery Mall, & easy access to I-270 and I-495. Good credit required.