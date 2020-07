9300 BURNING TREE RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

LUXURIOUS COLONIAL FULLY RENOVATED & UPDATED! THIS HOME BOASTS A LARGE & EXPANSIVE MAIN LEVEL WITH A BEDROOM & FULL BATH. KITCHEN IS TOP-OF-THE-LINE STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & UPDATED COUNTERTOPS. DEN/OFFICE ALSO ON MAIN LEVEL. MASTER SUITE WITH ENTRY FOYER & WALK-IN CLOSETS. UPGRADED BATHROOMS. SITTING AREA/LOFT-STYLE SPACE ABOVE MASTER SUITE, GREAT FOR STUDY. TWO STAIRCASES ON MAIN LEVEL - 1 LEADS TO 4 BEDROOMS & 3 BATHROOMS. OTHER STAIRCASE LEADS TO EN-SUITE BEDROOM. HOME IS TURN KEY & READY TO MOVE-IN ON THIS GORGEOUS FULLY LANDSCAPED LOT, WITH BOTH PATIO & ENTERTAINMENT AREA ON REAR SIDE OF HOME. PERFECTLY LOCATED IN IDEAL AREA FOR EASY COMMUTE TO HIGHWAYS, METRO, SHOPPING, & CENTRAL DOWNTOWN BETHESDA.