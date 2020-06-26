All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

9005 Burning Tree Rd

9005 Burning Tree Road · No Longer Available
Location

9005 Burning Tree Road, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
9005 Burning Tree Rd Available 07/15/19 Beautiful and spacious 3 BR plus den, 2.5 BA in quiet Bethesda neighborhood. - Spacious home with 3 bedrooms plus 2 den and separate home office, 2.5 bathrooms. Home sits in a beautiful wooded lot. Separate dining room, rec room, and home office.

Come see this beautiful home - Main level has ample living room and dining room. Good size kitchen with room for a table. This floor has 3 bedrooms plus separate den. Master bedroom has en-suite bathroom. Other 2 full bedrooms share a full bathroom.
Downstairs you will find a fully finished basement complete with a separate home office and half bathroom. Laundry room is in this floor as well. Home can be rented partially furnished.

Beautifully landscaped grounds, with lovely back patio, driveway and garage. Very serene street. Great school district.
Pets ok on a case by case basis (size and breed restrictions). Property is professionally managed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4963808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9005 Burning Tree Rd have any available units?
9005 Burning Tree Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 9005 Burning Tree Rd have?
Some of 9005 Burning Tree Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9005 Burning Tree Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9005 Burning Tree Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9005 Burning Tree Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9005 Burning Tree Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9005 Burning Tree Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9005 Burning Tree Rd offers parking.
Does 9005 Burning Tree Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9005 Burning Tree Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9005 Burning Tree Rd have a pool?
No, 9005 Burning Tree Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9005 Burning Tree Rd have accessible units?
No, 9005 Burning Tree Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9005 Burning Tree Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9005 Burning Tree Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9005 Burning Tree Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9005 Burning Tree Rd has units with air conditioning.
