Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

9005 Burning Tree Rd Available 07/15/19 Beautiful and spacious 3 BR plus den, 2.5 BA in quiet Bethesda neighborhood. - Spacious home with 3 bedrooms plus 2 den and separate home office, 2.5 bathrooms. Home sits in a beautiful wooded lot. Separate dining room, rec room, and home office.



Come see this beautiful home - Main level has ample living room and dining room. Good size kitchen with room for a table. This floor has 3 bedrooms plus separate den. Master bedroom has en-suite bathroom. Other 2 full bedrooms share a full bathroom.

Downstairs you will find a fully finished basement complete with a separate home office and half bathroom. Laundry room is in this floor as well. Home can be rented partially furnished.



Beautifully landscaped grounds, with lovely back patio, driveway and garage. Very serene street. Great school district.

Pets ok on a case by case basis (size and breed restrictions). Property is professionally managed.



(RLNE4963808)