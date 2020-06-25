8922 Battery Pl #12

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking guest parking

Beautiful Two-Level 2BR/2.5BA condo in the heart of Bethesda! - Enjoy city living while nestled in a private community in the heart of Bethesda. Convenient to restaurants, shopping, Bethesda Metro Station, NIH and more!



Welcome home to your two level 2BR/2.5 condo. Enter through your front door and up a short flight of stairs to the main floor where you will find a spacious living room & dining area with beautiful hardwod floors, fireplace, half bath and updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Just off the living room is a private balcony. Stackable washer and dryer in laundry closet just off the kitchen.



Walk upstairs to the second level where you will find two master suites. Both bedrooms have wall to wall carpet, high ceilings, sunny windows and spacious bathrooms. Both levels have ample closet and storage space.



Tenant pays all utilities. Reserved parking space included and ample visitor parking available.



Email Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing. To apply, please visit our website at www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the apply now button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee.



(RLNE4967738)