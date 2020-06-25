All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

8922 Battery Pl #12

8922 Battery Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8922 Battery Lane, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Beautiful Two-Level 2BR/2.5BA condo in the heart of Bethesda! - Enjoy city living while nestled in a private community in the heart of Bethesda. Convenient to restaurants, shopping, Bethesda Metro Station, NIH and more!

Welcome home to your two level 2BR/2.5 condo. Enter through your front door and up a short flight of stairs to the main floor where you will find a spacious living room & dining area with beautiful hardwod floors, fireplace, half bath and updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Just off the living room is a private balcony. Stackable washer and dryer in laundry closet just off the kitchen.

Walk upstairs to the second level where you will find two master suites. Both bedrooms have wall to wall carpet, high ceilings, sunny windows and spacious bathrooms. Both levels have ample closet and storage space.

Tenant pays all utilities. Reserved parking space included and ample visitor parking available.

Email Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing. To apply, please visit our website at www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the apply now button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee.

(RLNE4967738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8922 Battery Pl #12 have any available units?
8922 Battery Pl #12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 8922 Battery Pl #12 have?
Some of 8922 Battery Pl #12's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8922 Battery Pl #12 currently offering any rent specials?
8922 Battery Pl #12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8922 Battery Pl #12 pet-friendly?
No, 8922 Battery Pl #12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 8922 Battery Pl #12 offer parking?
Yes, 8922 Battery Pl #12 offers parking.
Does 8922 Battery Pl #12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8922 Battery Pl #12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8922 Battery Pl #12 have a pool?
No, 8922 Battery Pl #12 does not have a pool.
Does 8922 Battery Pl #12 have accessible units?
No, 8922 Battery Pl #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 8922 Battery Pl #12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8922 Battery Pl #12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8922 Battery Pl #12 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8922 Battery Pl #12 does not have units with air conditioning.
