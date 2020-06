Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Come see this Sun Filled Brick Home in Prime Location! 4 Bedroom and 2 Full Bathrooms! About 2000 Sq Ft on the main with many Windows! This home has a Huge Back Yard! Plenty of Parking in the Drive Way. Prime Location to NIH and Suburban Hospital! Close to Medical Center Metro & Downtown Bethesda.