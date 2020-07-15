8903 Ewing Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace furnished

Gorgeous family home for rent!! - Renters Warehouse presents this amazing furnished Bethesda single family home, Which comes with Two major additions including: 1'6 x 20' - 3-story addition on the back of the house and a Great Room Addition with Cathedral Ceiling on the left side of the house! Large Table Space Equipped Kitchen with Center Island and Breakfast Bar, Master Bedroom Suite with private full bath & cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors, fireplace, deck and finished Rec Room in lower level with outside entrance. Lovely back yard with pretty landscaping and convenient location to downtown Bethesda, Metro, shops & restaurants! $99 move-in fee, $60 application fee & $10/month maintenance reduction fee applies.• Please contact Michael at 2027407796 for additional assistance.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5788283)