Cheerful cape cod in a super convenient location close to NIH, 495/270 and downtown Bethesda. A quick 9-minute bus ride (catch the #47) to Bethesda Metro... just steps from the home. 2BR/1FB upstairs with an open foyer that can serve as an office. 1BR/1FB on the main level. Kitchen renovated in 2020. Open living/dining area. Large, fenced yard with shed. Sorry, no pets, no exceptions.