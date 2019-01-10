8718 GRANT ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking

Move in Ready! Awesome opportunity to rent in one of Bethesda beloved neighborhood in the Whitman school cluster, Amenities include hardwood floors, Super sized eat in kitchen area open to the family room, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances! Upstairs includes a spacious master with en-suite bath and walk in closet. Finished attic space perfect for storage, exercise or a hideaway office. Convenient to NIH, Walter Reed, Suburban Hospital and 495/270. Applicants use Long and Foster web site to apply.