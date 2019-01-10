All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated January 27 2020

8718 GRANT ST

8718 Grant Street · No Longer Available
Location

8718 Grant Street, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Move in Ready! Awesome opportunity to rent in one of Bethesda beloved neighborhood in the Whitman school cluster, Amenities include hardwood floors, Super sized eat in kitchen area open to the family room, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances! Upstairs includes a spacious master with en-suite bath and walk in closet. Finished attic space perfect for storage, exercise or a hideaway office. Convenient to NIH, Walter Reed, Suburban Hospital and 495/270. Applicants use Long and Foster web site to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8718 GRANT ST have any available units?
8718 GRANT ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 8718 GRANT ST have?
Some of 8718 GRANT ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8718 GRANT ST currently offering any rent specials?
8718 GRANT ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8718 GRANT ST pet-friendly?
No, 8718 GRANT ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 8718 GRANT ST offer parking?
Yes, 8718 GRANT ST offers parking.
Does 8718 GRANT ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8718 GRANT ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8718 GRANT ST have a pool?
No, 8718 GRANT ST does not have a pool.
Does 8718 GRANT ST have accessible units?
No, 8718 GRANT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 8718 GRANT ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8718 GRANT ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 8718 GRANT ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 8718 GRANT ST does not have units with air conditioning.

