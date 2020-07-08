All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 8623 RAYBURN ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
8623 RAYBURN ROAD
Last updated May 2 2020 at 6:07 PM

8623 RAYBURN ROAD

8623 Rayburn Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8623 Rayburn Road, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
Exciting custom built home features open/transitional floor plan on four beautifully finished levels containing 7400 square feet.Large dramatic sun-filled embassy sized rooms abound throughout and are highlighted with 10 foot coffered ceilings and custom crown molding, wainscoting and millwork. From the formal living and dining rooms to the private office to the stunning gourmet kitchen with L-shaped island and designer granite counters to the adjoining family room with coffered and beamed ceiling, no detail has been compromised in presenting this home reflecting the pride of ownership. Two upper levels feature a deluxe master bedroom suite with fireplace and luxury bath, five additional bedrooms, five additional full baths and studio/office on the top floor. The fully finished walk out lower level includes a second family room featuring wet bar, exercise room, media room and guest bedroom and full bath. An expansive deck off the kitchen and family room with spiral staircase overlooks a beautiful and welcoming heated saltwater swimming pool. Ideally located in the heart of the Whitman School District in the heart of Bethesda, this special home presents a unique and valuable opportunity to its future owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8623 RAYBURN ROAD have any available units?
8623 RAYBURN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 8623 RAYBURN ROAD have?
Some of 8623 RAYBURN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8623 RAYBURN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8623 RAYBURN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8623 RAYBURN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8623 RAYBURN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 8623 RAYBURN ROAD offer parking?
No, 8623 RAYBURN ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 8623 RAYBURN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8623 RAYBURN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8623 RAYBURN ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 8623 RAYBURN ROAD has a pool.
Does 8623 RAYBURN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8623 RAYBURN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8623 RAYBURN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8623 RAYBURN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8623 RAYBURN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8623 RAYBURN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Brody
4901 Montgomery Lane
Bethesda, MD 20814
Pooks Hill Tower & Court
3 Pooks Hill Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20815
Gallery Bethesda
4800 Auburn Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bainbridge Bethesda
4918 Saint Elmo Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave
Bethesda, MD 20816
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University