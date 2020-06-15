8617 EWING DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

NEW BUILD! Lived in for only 3 years. SPACE & SUNLIGHT! 5BR, 4.5ba, stunning, open floor plan. Beautiful eat-in gourmet kitchen open to a strikingly beautiful, sunlit Family Room w/5 channel surround in-wall/in-ceiling speakers. Formal Living Room, Dining Room, & Study. 2 fireplaces -- Family Room & MBR. The home has fabulous details. Pacific Mahogany solid Hardwood floors on the 1st fl and 2nd fl hallway & MBR. Elegant 10' ceilings on 1st floor, 9' ceilings on the 2nd floor. Tray ceilings in the Hall & MBR, coffered ceiling in the Family Room. The MBR is ample--21' x 18' with an attached 10'6" x 10'2" sitting room. The basement has a fabulous huge Rec room for relaxing & comfortable entertaining. 6 security cameras are installed at the exterior of the house and the interior has an installed security system. Convenient Deck for outdoor entertaining off the Family Room. Fenced-in back yard for privacy. This property has it all-space & luxury. Whitman schools!