Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
8617 EWING DR
Last updated September 15 2019 at 11:07 PM

8617 EWING DR

8617 Ewing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8617 Ewing Drive, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
NEW BUILD! Lived in for only 3 years. SPACE & SUNLIGHT! 5BR, 4.5ba, stunning, open floor plan. Beautiful eat-in gourmet kitchen open to a strikingly beautiful, sunlit Family Room w/5 channel surround in-wall/in-ceiling speakers. Formal Living Room, Dining Room, & Study. 2 fireplaces -- Family Room & MBR. The home has fabulous details. Pacific Mahogany solid Hardwood floors on the 1st fl and 2nd fl hallway & MBR. Elegant 10' ceilings on 1st floor, 9' ceilings on the 2nd floor. Tray ceilings in the Hall & MBR, coffered ceiling in the Family Room. The MBR is ample--21' x 18' with an attached 10'6" x 10'2" sitting room. The basement has a fabulous huge Rec room for relaxing & comfortable entertaining. 6 security cameras are installed at the exterior of the house and the interior has an installed security system. Convenient Deck for outdoor entertaining off the Family Room. Fenced-in back yard for privacy. This property has it all-space & luxury. Whitman schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8617 EWING DR have any available units?
8617 EWING DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 8617 EWING DR have?
Some of 8617 EWING DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8617 EWING DR currently offering any rent specials?
8617 EWING DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8617 EWING DR pet-friendly?
No, 8617 EWING DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 8617 EWING DR offer parking?
Yes, 8617 EWING DR offers parking.
Does 8617 EWING DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8617 EWING DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8617 EWING DR have a pool?
No, 8617 EWING DR does not have a pool.
Does 8617 EWING DR have accessible units?
No, 8617 EWING DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8617 EWING DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8617 EWING DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 8617 EWING DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8617 EWING DR does not have units with air conditioning.
