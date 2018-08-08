All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

8508 EWING DRIVE

8508 Ewing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8508 Ewing Drive, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fully Renovated from the frame in; Open and Bright Floor plan with 5 bedroom and 3.5 bath Gorgeous home in Walt Whitman School District. 3,600+ square feet on Five finished levels. Hardwood floors throughout; Magnificent Gourmet Kitchen features: Quartz countertops, 6-burner gas range, Top-of-the-line Stainless steel appliances. Spacious Master Bedroom w/ Built-in closet system and Gorgeous Master Bath; Exterior features a spacious Deck and patio, overlooking large back yard; Cozy front porch. Convenient to major roads, Near to Downtown Bethesda, NIH, Walter Reed Medical Ctr, Metro and shops/restaurants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8508 EWING DRIVE have any available units?
8508 EWING DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 8508 EWING DRIVE have?
Some of 8508 EWING DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8508 EWING DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8508 EWING DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8508 EWING DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8508 EWING DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 8508 EWING DRIVE offer parking?
No, 8508 EWING DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 8508 EWING DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8508 EWING DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8508 EWING DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8508 EWING DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8508 EWING DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8508 EWING DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8508 EWING DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8508 EWING DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8508 EWING DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8508 EWING DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

