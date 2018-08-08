8508 EWING DRIVE

Amenities

Fully Renovated from the frame in; Open and Bright Floor plan with 5 bedroom and 3.5 bath Gorgeous home in Walt Whitman School District. 3,600+ square feet on Five finished levels. Hardwood floors throughout; Magnificent Gourmet Kitchen features: Quartz countertops, 6-burner gas range, Top-of-the-line Stainless steel appliances. Spacious Master Bedroom w/ Built-in closet system and Gorgeous Master Bath; Exterior features a spacious Deck and patio, overlooking large back yard; Cozy front porch. Convenient to major roads, Near to Downtown Bethesda, NIH, Walter Reed Medical Ctr, Metro and shops/restaurants