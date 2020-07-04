All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

8310 Woodhaven

8310 Woodhaven Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8310 Woodhaven Boulevard, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

hardwood floors
fire pit
hot tub
bbq/grill
internet access
furnished
La Posa is located on a private way leading to a five acre treed and secluded hide-away. It is as peaceful as its name, which means resting place. Besides its beauty, silence, and tranquility, the mansion offers a course in history. It has served First Ladies and famous movie stars in its days as a spa. Many say you can still feel their presence in its ambiance.
This Exclusive High End Furnished cottage is Available May 1 -August 30 as a weekly rental and September 1,2018-June 30, 2019 as a monthly rental
The summer weekly/ winter Monthly Rent Includes All Utilities : Heat, Hot and Cold Water, Sewer, Electricity, Cable Television With Flat Screen Television, Wireless Internet, Trash and Snow Removal Plus All Estate And Grounds Maintenance.
This fully furnished cottage is located within the Former Historic Elizabeth Arden Beauty Spa called La Posa In Belgrade Lakes On Long Pond.
This Cottage features 9 Foot Ceilings and All Hard Wood Floors.
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, a fully equipped kitchen and a living room/ dining room. Completely and tastefully furnished with a mixtture of modern and antique styles and a fully stocked kitchen.
The cottage is extremely clean!
The Estate is Situated on Five Acres and Offers a Large Spacious Lawn with a Stone Fire Pit, Umbrella Glass Topped Outdoor Tables, and a Gas Grill. The Property also boasts 100 feet of Private Water Frontage as well as a Sandy Beach With A Canoe and 4 Kayaks. It is Nestled between two quaint villages.It is 20 minutes from Waterville, Augusta and Farmington. 75 from the Atlantic Ocean, Appalachian Mountains, Portland and Bangor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8310 Woodhaven have any available units?
8310 Woodhaven doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 8310 Woodhaven have?
Some of 8310 Woodhaven's amenities include hardwood floors, fire pit, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8310 Woodhaven currently offering any rent specials?
8310 Woodhaven is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8310 Woodhaven pet-friendly?
No, 8310 Woodhaven is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 8310 Woodhaven offer parking?
No, 8310 Woodhaven does not offer parking.
Does 8310 Woodhaven have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8310 Woodhaven does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8310 Woodhaven have a pool?
No, 8310 Woodhaven does not have a pool.
Does 8310 Woodhaven have accessible units?
No, 8310 Woodhaven does not have accessible units.
Does 8310 Woodhaven have units with dishwashers?
No, 8310 Woodhaven does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8310 Woodhaven have units with air conditioning?
No, 8310 Woodhaven does not have units with air conditioning.

