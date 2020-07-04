8310 Woodhaven

Amenities

hardwood floors fire pit hot tub bbq/grill internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors Property Amenities fire pit bbq/grill hot tub internet access

La Posa is located on a private way leading to a five acre treed and secluded hide-away. It is as peaceful as its name, which means resting place. Besides its beauty, silence, and tranquility, the mansion offers a course in history. It has served First Ladies and famous movie stars in its days as a spa. Many say you can still feel their presence in its ambiance.

This Exclusive High End Furnished cottage is Available May 1 -August 30 as a weekly rental and September 1,2018-June 30, 2019 as a monthly rental

The summer weekly/ winter Monthly Rent Includes All Utilities : Heat, Hot and Cold Water, Sewer, Electricity, Cable Television With Flat Screen Television, Wireless Internet, Trash and Snow Removal Plus All Estate And Grounds Maintenance.

This fully furnished cottage is located within the Former Historic Elizabeth Arden Beauty Spa called La Posa In Belgrade Lakes On Long Pond.

This Cottage features 9 Foot Ceilings and All Hard Wood Floors.

1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, a fully equipped kitchen and a living room/ dining room. Completely and tastefully furnished with a mixtture of modern and antique styles and a fully stocked kitchen.

The cottage is extremely clean!

The Estate is Situated on Five Acres and Offers a Large Spacious Lawn with a Stone Fire Pit, Umbrella Glass Topped Outdoor Tables, and a Gas Grill. The Property also boasts 100 feet of Private Water Frontage as well as a Sandy Beach With A Canoe and 4 Kayaks. It is Nestled between two quaint villages.It is 20 minutes from Waterville, Augusta and Farmington. 75 from the Atlantic Ocean, Appalachian Mountains, Portland and Bangor.