8204 CUSTER RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground tennis court

Literally 1 mile to the Bethesda Metro! Enjoy the neighborhood parks and playgrounds, closest is Greenwich Park (tennis & playground), across the street! This home has been owner occupied (never rented) and it shows! Expanded in the right places... new kitchen! new MBA and MBR closet have been added as well. The charm of the original house is still there, but modern. The formal living room has a gas fireplace and is joined to the finished all seasons room to the side. There's even a powder room on the main level! The bumpout on the back to create an open bright kitchen provides easy access to backyard. SS appliance with granite counters and shaker style, white cabinets. Bright sunshine floods the kitchen through skylights and large windows that overlook the backyard. Hardwood floors throughout DR, LR and upstairs. Master bedroom w/gorgeous master bath and well-designed walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms and full bath complete the upper level. The Lower level is fully finished w/a FP in the rec room and an extra bedroom and bath. the bedroom has its own separate entrance to the side yard. Plantation shutters are installed on most windows. Driveway parking along with permit street parking (ask listing agent about permit parking...its easy!). SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED!! TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES (GAS, ELECTRIC, CABLE, PHONE) AND LAWN CARE - TRASH INCLUDED IN RENT.