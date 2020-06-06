All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated February 19 2020 at 10:58 PM

8204 CUSTER RD

8204 Custer Road · No Longer Available
Location

8204 Custer Road, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
tennis court
Literally 1 mile to the Bethesda Metro! Enjoy the neighborhood parks and playgrounds, closest is Greenwich Park (tennis & playground), across the street! This home has been owner occupied (never rented) and it shows! Expanded in the right places... new kitchen! new MBA and MBR closet have been added as well. The charm of the original house is still there, but modern. The formal living room has a gas fireplace and is joined to the finished all seasons room to the side. There's even a powder room on the main level! The bumpout on the back to create an open bright kitchen provides easy access to backyard. SS appliance with granite counters and shaker style, white cabinets. Bright sunshine floods the kitchen through skylights and large windows that overlook the backyard. Hardwood floors throughout DR, LR and upstairs. Master bedroom w/gorgeous master bath and well-designed walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms and full bath complete the upper level. The Lower level is fully finished w/a FP in the rec room and an extra bedroom and bath. the bedroom has its own separate entrance to the side yard. Plantation shutters are installed on most windows. Driveway parking along with permit street parking (ask listing agent about permit parking...its easy!). SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED!! TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES (GAS, ELECTRIC, CABLE, PHONE) AND LAWN CARE - TRASH INCLUDED IN RENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8204 CUSTER RD have any available units?
8204 CUSTER RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 8204 CUSTER RD have?
Some of 8204 CUSTER RD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8204 CUSTER RD currently offering any rent specials?
8204 CUSTER RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8204 CUSTER RD pet-friendly?
No, 8204 CUSTER RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 8204 CUSTER RD offer parking?
Yes, 8204 CUSTER RD offers parking.
Does 8204 CUSTER RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8204 CUSTER RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8204 CUSTER RD have a pool?
No, 8204 CUSTER RD does not have a pool.
Does 8204 CUSTER RD have accessible units?
No, 8204 CUSTER RD does not have accessible units.
Does 8204 CUSTER RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8204 CUSTER RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8204 CUSTER RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8204 CUSTER RD does not have units with air conditioning.

