8200 WOODHAVEN BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Stunning Contemporary Rambler on Beautifully Landscaped Lot w/Garage. Beautiful natural light pours into this stunning & updated contemporary home!! Four bedrooms + OFFICE. Eat-In kitchen w/breakfast bar, double oven, cooktop and ample storage. Large, separate dining room walks out to lovely deck & gas grill. Gorgeous big picture windows, vaulted ceilings & fireplace complement the spacious living room. Lovely main-level master suite with dual walk-in closets, skylight & ensuite bathroom featuring steam shower, bidet + soaking tub. Walk-out lower level with spacious living area, 4th bedroom, full bath & additional rooms. So much storage! Gorgeous park like rear yard with two patios, deck, gas grill, coy pond - all fully fenced in! TWO CAR GARAGE. Awesome location close to schools, parks, shopping, restaurants & commuter routes. Sorry, no cats. Dogs accepted case by case with owner approval and additional deposit.