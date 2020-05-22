All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 8200 WOODHAVEN BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
8200 WOODHAVEN BOULEVARD
Last updated January 16 2020 at 3:05 AM

8200 WOODHAVEN BOULEVARD

8200 Woodhaven Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8200 Woodhaven Boulevard, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning Contemporary Rambler on Beautifully Landscaped Lot w/Garage. Beautiful natural light pours into this stunning & updated contemporary home!! Four bedrooms + OFFICE. Eat-In kitchen w/breakfast bar, double oven, cooktop and ample storage. Large, separate dining room walks out to lovely deck & gas grill. Gorgeous big picture windows, vaulted ceilings & fireplace complement the spacious living room. Lovely main-level master suite with dual walk-in closets, skylight & ensuite bathroom featuring steam shower, bidet + soaking tub. Walk-out lower level with spacious living area, 4th bedroom, full bath & additional rooms. So much storage! Gorgeous park like rear yard with two patios, deck, gas grill, coy pond - all fully fenced in! TWO CAR GARAGE. Awesome location close to schools, parks, shopping, restaurants & commuter routes. Sorry, no cats. Dogs accepted case by case with owner approval and additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8200 WOODHAVEN BOULEVARD have any available units?
8200 WOODHAVEN BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 8200 WOODHAVEN BOULEVARD have?
Some of 8200 WOODHAVEN BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8200 WOODHAVEN BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
8200 WOODHAVEN BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8200 WOODHAVEN BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 8200 WOODHAVEN BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 8200 WOODHAVEN BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 8200 WOODHAVEN BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 8200 WOODHAVEN BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8200 WOODHAVEN BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8200 WOODHAVEN BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 8200 WOODHAVEN BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 8200 WOODHAVEN BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 8200 WOODHAVEN BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 8200 WOODHAVEN BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8200 WOODHAVEN BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8200 WOODHAVEN BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8200 WOODHAVEN BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Pooks Hill Tower & Court
3 Pooks Hill Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20815
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
7001 Arlington at Bethesda
7001 Arlington Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Gallery Bethesda
4800 Auburn Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bainbridge Bethesda
4918 Saint Elmo Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University