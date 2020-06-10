All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated July 11 2020 at 6:30 AM

7900 JENSEN PLACE

7900 Jensen Place · No Longer Available
Location

7900 Jensen Place, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
Beautiful semi-detached colonial on a quiet corner lot. This home offers a large master bedroom with full bathroom, two more bedrooms, full bath, skylight, and laundry on the upper level. The main level boasts gleaming hardwood floors, spacious living room, separate dining room with patio door, updated kitchen with a nook perfect for morning coffee or breakfast, and powder room. Just off the dining room is a very large deck perfect for grilling and entertaining. The corner lot also provides more grass space, and a storage area. The lower level offers the perfect space for a den or game room complete with wood burning fireplace. There is also another room that can be used as an office or 4th bedroom. This property is located minutes to downtown Bethesda/Chevy Chase, shopping centers, Walter Reed, NIH, and convenient access to the Beltway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7900 JENSEN PLACE have any available units?
7900 JENSEN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 7900 JENSEN PLACE have?
Some of 7900 JENSEN PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7900 JENSEN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
7900 JENSEN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7900 JENSEN PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 7900 JENSEN PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 7900 JENSEN PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 7900 JENSEN PLACE offers parking.
Does 7900 JENSEN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7900 JENSEN PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7900 JENSEN PLACE have a pool?
No, 7900 JENSEN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 7900 JENSEN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 7900 JENSEN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 7900 JENSEN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7900 JENSEN PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7900 JENSEN PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7900 JENSEN PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
