7900 JENSEN PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill

Beautiful semi-detached colonial on a quiet corner lot. This home offers a large master bedroom with full bathroom, two more bedrooms, full bath, skylight, and laundry on the upper level. The main level boasts gleaming hardwood floors, spacious living room, separate dining room with patio door, updated kitchen with a nook perfect for morning coffee or breakfast, and powder room. Just off the dining room is a very large deck perfect for grilling and entertaining. The corner lot also provides more grass space, and a storage area. The lower level offers the perfect space for a den or game room complete with wood burning fireplace. There is also another room that can be used as an office or 4th bedroom. This property is located minutes to downtown Bethesda/Chevy Chase, shopping centers, Walter Reed, NIH, and convenient access to the Beltway.