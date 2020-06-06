All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated December 14 2019 at 1:33 PM

7704 CAYUGA AVE.

7704 Cayuga Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7704 Cayuga Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN BETHESDA - BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN BETHESDA
4 BEDROOM,,3 BATH , UPDATED KITCHEN, HARDWOOD FLOORS,
FIRE PLACE, ONE CAR GARAGE, LARGE YARD WITH LAWN WORK INCLUDED IN THE RENT!

(RLNE5356110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7704 CAYUGA AVE. have any available units?
7704 CAYUGA AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 7704 CAYUGA AVE. have?
Some of 7704 CAYUGA AVE.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7704 CAYUGA AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
7704 CAYUGA AVE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7704 CAYUGA AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 7704 CAYUGA AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 7704 CAYUGA AVE. offer parking?
Yes, 7704 CAYUGA AVE. offers parking.
Does 7704 CAYUGA AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7704 CAYUGA AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7704 CAYUGA AVE. have a pool?
No, 7704 CAYUGA AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 7704 CAYUGA AVE. have accessible units?
No, 7704 CAYUGA AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 7704 CAYUGA AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7704 CAYUGA AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7704 CAYUGA AVE. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7704 CAYUGA AVE. does not have units with air conditioning.

