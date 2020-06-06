SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN BETHESDA - BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN BETHESDA 4 BEDROOM,,3 BATH , UPDATED KITCHEN, HARDWOOD FLOORS, FIRE PLACE, ONE CAR GARAGE, LARGE YARD WITH LAWN WORK INCLUDED IN THE RENT!
(RLNE5356110)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7704 CAYUGA AVE. have any available units?
7704 CAYUGA AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 7704 CAYUGA AVE. have?
Some of 7704 CAYUGA AVE.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7704 CAYUGA AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
7704 CAYUGA AVE. is not currently offering any rent specials.