Bethesda, MD
7612 EXETER RD
Last updated August 30 2019 at 11:41 AM

7612 EXETER RD

7612 Exeter Road · No Longer Available
Location

7612 Exeter Road, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
media room
Situated on a tree lined street in Edgemoor, one of Bethesda's premiere neighborhoods this exquisite home offers a spacious and open floor plan. Recent updates completed with a designer's attention to detail create four levels of amazing and dramatic living space! This house is perfect for anyone looking to entertain or relax in a serene setting. Walk up to the inviting front wraparound porch with ample room for sitting and enjoying the outdoors. Once in the front door you will be impressed with the layout of the first floor. Immediately to your left you will find a study and to your right a grand staircase. Continuing along the main level you will next discover the living room with fireplace and dining room. The kitchen opens into the family room and includes a breakfast bar, top of the line appliances, and large pantry. On the 2nd level you will discover three nicely sized bedrooms, two sharing a Jack and Jill bathroom . The third bedroom on this level includes a walk in closet and uses the hall full bath. The grand master suite, also on this level, boosts a custom built walk in closet and spa like bath. The top floor includes two additional bedrooms, a full bath, and a work out area. The finished lower level hosts a home theater, full bath and bedroom. Located just steps from downtown Bethesda, this spectacular home is ready to embrace you and your family and friends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7612 EXETER RD have any available units?
7612 EXETER RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 7612 EXETER RD have?
Some of 7612 EXETER RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7612 EXETER RD currently offering any rent specials?
7612 EXETER RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7612 EXETER RD pet-friendly?
No, 7612 EXETER RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 7612 EXETER RD offer parking?
Yes, 7612 EXETER RD offers parking.
Does 7612 EXETER RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7612 EXETER RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7612 EXETER RD have a pool?
No, 7612 EXETER RD does not have a pool.
Does 7612 EXETER RD have accessible units?
No, 7612 EXETER RD does not have accessible units.
Does 7612 EXETER RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7612 EXETER RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7612 EXETER RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7612 EXETER RD does not have units with air conditioning.
