Great location! Well maintained 3BR 2.5 BA home with new hardwood floors on the first and second levels. SS appliances in the kitchen, separate dining room, and spacious living room. The walkout basement leads to a glass-walled sunroom towards the backyard. It has a 2- car attached carport and a paved driveway. Nice front yard on a quiet tree-lined street in one of the best areas of Bethesda, close to downtown and the DC line. Excellent school district and easy access to the capital and I-495. House can be also be rented partially FURNISHED for $4400