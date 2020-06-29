7204 BLACKLOCK RD

Amenities

Location, Location, Location! Exceptionally spacious 2 level split on cul-de-sac in sought-after Bannockburn. This lovely home features large rooms thru-out with wood floors on main living level, a total of 7 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths, Gracious living room with fireplace adjoins the separate formal dining room, updated cherry kitchen with center-island gas cooking, granite tops, glass tile back-splash & stainless appliance and is open to the 1st floor family room also w fireplace which exits to large deck which has a built-in gas grill and private backyard ~ perfect for entertaining! Additionally there is another family room with game area and decorative fireplace, a recreation room, level walk-out and off street parking in driveway/carport. Just steps to the best Bethesda has to offer! Shopping, Cafes, Schools, Capital Crescent Trail, Schools, Metro, Transportation, Entertainment, Parks and more... You deserve the best ~ here it is! Hurry this is a special home.https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/7204-Blacklock-Road-Bethesda-MD-20817-291993841