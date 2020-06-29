All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:51 PM

7204 BLACKLOCK RD

7204 Blacklock Road · No Longer Available
Location

7204 Blacklock Road, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
Location, Location, Location! Exceptionally spacious 2 level split on cul-de-sac in sought-after Bannockburn. This lovely home features large rooms thru-out with wood floors on main living level, a total of 7 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths, Gracious living room with fireplace adjoins the separate formal dining room, updated cherry kitchen with center-island gas cooking, granite tops, glass tile back-splash & stainless appliance and is open to the 1st floor family room also w fireplace which exits to large deck which has a built-in gas grill and private backyard ~ perfect for entertaining! Additionally there is another family room with game area and decorative fireplace, a recreation room, level walk-out and off street parking in driveway/carport. Just steps to the best Bethesda has to offer! Shopping, Cafes, Schools, Capital Crescent Trail, Schools, Metro, Transportation, Entertainment, Parks and more... You deserve the best ~ here it is! Hurry this is a special home.https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/7204-Blacklock-Road-Bethesda-MD-20817-291993841

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7204 BLACKLOCK RD have any available units?
7204 BLACKLOCK RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 7204 BLACKLOCK RD have?
Some of 7204 BLACKLOCK RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7204 BLACKLOCK RD currently offering any rent specials?
7204 BLACKLOCK RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7204 BLACKLOCK RD pet-friendly?
No, 7204 BLACKLOCK RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 7204 BLACKLOCK RD offer parking?
Yes, 7204 BLACKLOCK RD offers parking.
Does 7204 BLACKLOCK RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7204 BLACKLOCK RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7204 BLACKLOCK RD have a pool?
No, 7204 BLACKLOCK RD does not have a pool.
Does 7204 BLACKLOCK RD have accessible units?
No, 7204 BLACKLOCK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 7204 BLACKLOCK RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7204 BLACKLOCK RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7204 BLACKLOCK RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7204 BLACKLOCK RD does not have units with air conditioning.

