Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:22 AM

7171 WOODMONT AVE #203

7171 Woodmont Avenue · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7171 Woodmont Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20815

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
guest suite
media room
1st time Rental! Gorgeous, barely lived in 2nd floor condo in the luxury Darcy Condominium. Boasting two walls of floor to ceiling windows providing ample sunlight in the living room and Owner's suite. Features include 9 ft. ceilings, high end Bosch stainless appliances, quiet close custom cabinetry, granite countertops, large island with breakfast bar, gas cooktop, stack washer/dryer, laminate wood flooring, upgraded carpeting in the bedrooms and two luxury baths. The spacious balcony is accessible from the living room and Owner's suite. Unit is located near the elevators on the 2nd floor, with 1 garage parking space by the elevator and a storage unit, included in rent. Complex includes 24 hour concierge, fitness room, business center, Club Room, 2 Guest Suites, access to rooftop deck with gas grill, fire pit, lounge and bar seating. Check out the breathtaking city views from the roof top! Plenty of guest parking in the public underground garage. Conveniently located in the heart of downtown Bethesda with easy access to shops, restaurants, theaters, Bethesda Row, Capitol Crescent Trail, art galleries and the Bethesda Metro Station. Walkscore 98, Transit 67 and Bike 84! No Pets/ No Smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7171 WOODMONT AVE #203 have any available units?
7171 WOODMONT AVE #203 has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7171 WOODMONT AVE #203 have?
Some of 7171 WOODMONT AVE #203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7171 WOODMONT AVE #203 currently offering any rent specials?
7171 WOODMONT AVE #203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7171 WOODMONT AVE #203 pet-friendly?
No, 7171 WOODMONT AVE #203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 7171 WOODMONT AVE #203 offer parking?
Yes, 7171 WOODMONT AVE #203 does offer parking.
Does 7171 WOODMONT AVE #203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7171 WOODMONT AVE #203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7171 WOODMONT AVE #203 have a pool?
No, 7171 WOODMONT AVE #203 does not have a pool.
Does 7171 WOODMONT AVE #203 have accessible units?
No, 7171 WOODMONT AVE #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 7171 WOODMONT AVE #203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7171 WOODMONT AVE #203 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7171 WOODMONT AVE #203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7171 WOODMONT AVE #203 does not have units with air conditioning.
