7171 WOODMONT AVE #203

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator fire pit gym parking bbq/grill garage guest parking guest suite media room

1st time Rental! Gorgeous, barely lived in 2nd floor condo in the luxury Darcy Condominium. Boasting two walls of floor to ceiling windows providing ample sunlight in the living room and Owner's suite. Features include 9 ft. ceilings, high end Bosch stainless appliances, quiet close custom cabinetry, granite countertops, large island with breakfast bar, gas cooktop, stack washer/dryer, laminate wood flooring, upgraded carpeting in the bedrooms and two luxury baths. The spacious balcony is accessible from the living room and Owner's suite. Unit is located near the elevators on the 2nd floor, with 1 garage parking space by the elevator and a storage unit, included in rent. Complex includes 24 hour concierge, fitness room, business center, Club Room, 2 Guest Suites, access to rooftop deck with gas grill, fire pit, lounge and bar seating. Check out the breathtaking city views from the roof top! Plenty of guest parking in the public underground garage. Conveniently located in the heart of downtown Bethesda with easy access to shops, restaurants, theaters, Bethesda Row, Capitol Crescent Trail, art galleries and the Bethesda Metro Station. Walkscore 98, Transit 67 and Bike 84! No Pets/ No Smoking