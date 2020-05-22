All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:48 AM

6747 KENWOOD FOREST LANE

6747 Kenwood Forest Lane · (202) 847-4466
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6747 Kenwood Forest Lane, Bethesda, MD 20815

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 34 · Avail. now

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1164 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
3 bedroom /2.5 bath town home . Available 7/1/20! Pets on case by case basis. Washer/dryer in unit! Walkable to downtown Bethesda and all the shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Easy access to Metro and upper Northwest Washington, DC is within 2 miles! Close to pool. Water and sewer included in rent. Virtual showings only as tenant is not comfortable with in person showings. Tenant moving out at the end of June and we are currently accepting applications. Please use the application in the documents section of this listing. To take a YouTube tour of this lovely townhome, please go to the following link: https://youtu.be/pq8sm-6lSQ8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6747 KENWOOD FOREST LANE have any available units?
6747 KENWOOD FOREST LANE has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6747 KENWOOD FOREST LANE have?
Some of 6747 KENWOOD FOREST LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6747 KENWOOD FOREST LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6747 KENWOOD FOREST LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6747 KENWOOD FOREST LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6747 KENWOOD FOREST LANE is pet friendly.
Does 6747 KENWOOD FOREST LANE offer parking?
No, 6747 KENWOOD FOREST LANE does not offer parking.
Does 6747 KENWOOD FOREST LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6747 KENWOOD FOREST LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6747 KENWOOD FOREST LANE have a pool?
Yes, 6747 KENWOOD FOREST LANE has a pool.
Does 6747 KENWOOD FOREST LANE have accessible units?
No, 6747 KENWOOD FOREST LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6747 KENWOOD FOREST LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6747 KENWOOD FOREST LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6747 KENWOOD FOREST LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6747 KENWOOD FOREST LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
