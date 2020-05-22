6747 KENWOOD FOREST LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly pool microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

3 bedroom /2.5 bath town home . Available 7/1/20! Pets on case by case basis. Washer/dryer in unit! Walkable to downtown Bethesda and all the shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Easy access to Metro and upper Northwest Washington, DC is within 2 miles! Close to pool. Water and sewer included in rent. Virtual showings only as tenant is not comfortable with in person showings. Tenant moving out at the end of June and we are currently accepting applications. Please use the application in the documents section of this listing. To take a YouTube tour of this lovely townhome, please go to the following link: https://youtu.be/pq8sm-6lSQ8