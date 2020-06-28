All apartments in Bethesda
Bethesda, MD
6732 HILLANDALE ROAD
Last updated October 25 2019 at 7:29 AM

6732 HILLANDALE ROAD

6732 Hillandale Road · No Longer Available
Location

6732 Hillandale Road, Bethesda, MD 20815

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
guest parking
media room
LOVE WHERE YOU LIVE! This townhome is located a short walk from the vibrant Bethesda Row which boasts the greatest shopping, restaurants, theaters and more! One block from the Capital Crescent Trail and three blocks from the Hillandale pool. Easy access to downtown Chevy Chase and DC shopping and restaurants. LARGE three bedroom, two and 1/2 bath townhouse in Kenwood Forest (one block off Bradley Blvd). Eat-in kitchen with granite countertops! Hardwood Floors downstairs with brand new carpet upstairs-freshly painted throughout the house as well. Washer/Dryer conveniently located in the kitchen, spacious living area, fireplace, quiet patio opening to a large grassy courtyard, and HUGE attic for storage. Two parking spaces included with guest parking available. Rent includes water, trash removal, snow removal and lawn/landscaping maintenance. For showings, please email owner at ccalomiris@calomirislaw.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6732 HILLANDALE ROAD have any available units?
6732 HILLANDALE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6732 HILLANDALE ROAD have?
Some of 6732 HILLANDALE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6732 HILLANDALE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6732 HILLANDALE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6732 HILLANDALE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6732 HILLANDALE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 6732 HILLANDALE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6732 HILLANDALE ROAD offers parking.
Does 6732 HILLANDALE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6732 HILLANDALE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6732 HILLANDALE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 6732 HILLANDALE ROAD has a pool.
Does 6732 HILLANDALE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6732 HILLANDALE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6732 HILLANDALE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6732 HILLANDALE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6732 HILLANDALE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6732 HILLANDALE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
