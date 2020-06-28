6732 HILLANDALE ROAD

Amenities

LOVE WHERE YOU LIVE! This townhome is located a short walk from the vibrant Bethesda Row which boasts the greatest shopping, restaurants, theaters and more! One block from the Capital Crescent Trail and three blocks from the Hillandale pool. Easy access to downtown Chevy Chase and DC shopping and restaurants. LARGE three bedroom, two and 1/2 bath townhouse in Kenwood Forest (one block off Bradley Blvd). Eat-in kitchen with granite countertops! Hardwood Floors downstairs with brand new carpet upstairs-freshly painted throughout the house as well. Washer/Dryer conveniently located in the kitchen, spacious living area, fireplace, quiet patio opening to a large grassy courtyard, and HUGE attic for storage. Two parking spaces included with guest parking available. Rent includes water, trash removal, snow removal and lawn/landscaping maintenance. For showings, please email owner at ccalomiris@calomirislaw.com.