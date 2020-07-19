6709 FAIRFAX RD #72

Amenities

Rent reduced to $3250. for lease starting in February. Newly renovated 3 level townhome in super convenient location of Kenwood Forest; One of the larger models; New carpet, paint, windows, kitchen appliances, quartz kitchen countertops, all new lighting throughout, refinished hardwood floors, updated full baths, fully renovated powder room; Walk in closets in all bedrooms, bonus large attic for storage that many KWF homes do not have; private fenced patio; Assigned parking & plenty of guest parking; LOCATION is the best! Blocks to vibrant downtown Bethesda shops, restaurants, METRO, Capital Crescent Trail, Bethesda Pool; Immediately available, 2 year+ lease preferred; Dogs case by case; NOTE- directions on phone may be wrong, see directions in listing.