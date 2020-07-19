All apartments in Bethesda
Bethesda, MD
6709 FAIRFAX RD #72
Last updated March 22 2019 at 6:25 AM

6709 FAIRFAX RD #72

6709 Fairfax Road · No Longer Available
Location

6709 Fairfax Road, Bethesda, MD 20815

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Rent reduced to $3250. for lease starting in February. Newly renovated 3 level townhome in super convenient location of Kenwood Forest; One of the larger models; New carpet, paint, windows, kitchen appliances, quartz kitchen countertops, all new lighting throughout, refinished hardwood floors, updated full baths, fully renovated powder room; Walk in closets in all bedrooms, bonus large attic for storage that many KWF homes do not have; private fenced patio; Assigned parking & plenty of guest parking; LOCATION is the best! Blocks to vibrant downtown Bethesda shops, restaurants, METRO, Capital Crescent Trail, Bethesda Pool; Immediately available, 2 year+ lease preferred; Dogs case by case; NOTE- directions on phone may be wrong, see directions in listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6709 FAIRFAX RD #72 have any available units?
6709 FAIRFAX RD #72 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6709 FAIRFAX RD #72 have?
Some of 6709 FAIRFAX RD #72's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6709 FAIRFAX RD #72 currently offering any rent specials?
6709 FAIRFAX RD #72 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6709 FAIRFAX RD #72 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6709 FAIRFAX RD #72 is pet friendly.
Does 6709 FAIRFAX RD #72 offer parking?
Yes, 6709 FAIRFAX RD #72 offers parking.
Does 6709 FAIRFAX RD #72 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6709 FAIRFAX RD #72 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6709 FAIRFAX RD #72 have a pool?
Yes, 6709 FAIRFAX RD #72 has a pool.
Does 6709 FAIRFAX RD #72 have accessible units?
No, 6709 FAIRFAX RD #72 does not have accessible units.
Does 6709 FAIRFAX RD #72 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6709 FAIRFAX RD #72 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6709 FAIRFAX RD #72 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6709 FAIRFAX RD #72 does not have units with air conditioning.
