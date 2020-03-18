6703 RANNOCH ROAD

Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 Bath 2 level home with Hardwood Flooring, Newer Appliances, Eat-In Kitchen, Granite countertops all in a wooded setting! Beautiful bay window overlooking private rear yard - lets in lots of natural light. GREAT private backyard, w/patio oasis. Large Main Level w/ 2nd Family Room, Fireplace, garage, laundry room & so much storage! Close to DC, Glen Echo Park, Community Pool (membership required), commuter routes and public transport. New to the Area? Check out www.Bethesda.org *** This is an amazing place to live!!