Bethesda, MD
6315 POE RD
Last updated April 1 2020 at 11:08 AM

6315 POE RD

6315 Poe Road · No Longer Available
Location

6315 Poe Road, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This classic colonial in the desirable Woodhaven neighborhood is being rented fully furnsihed! This five bedroom, three and a half bath home is located on a tree lined street and comes with an updated eat in kitchen that includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a double wall oven. The kitchen opens to the back yard with a wrap around deck. Also on the main level, there is a formal dining room and living room with a wood burning fireplace. Upstairs, you will discover the master bedroom with en-suite bath and walk in closet, 3 additional bedrooms, and 2 full baths. The walkout lower level completes this home and includes a family room complete with a second fireplace and an additional bonus room. Located minutes to downtown Bethesda, this home is the perfect rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6315 POE RD have any available units?
6315 POE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6315 POE RD have?
Some of 6315 POE RD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6315 POE RD currently offering any rent specials?
6315 POE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6315 POE RD pet-friendly?
No, 6315 POE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 6315 POE RD offer parking?
Yes, 6315 POE RD offers parking.
Does 6315 POE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6315 POE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6315 POE RD have a pool?
No, 6315 POE RD does not have a pool.
Does 6315 POE RD have accessible units?
No, 6315 POE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6315 POE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6315 POE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6315 POE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6315 POE RD does not have units with air conditioning.

