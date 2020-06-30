6315 POE RD

Amenities

This classic colonial in the desirable Woodhaven neighborhood is being rented fully furnsihed! This five bedroom, three and a half bath home is located on a tree lined street and comes with an updated eat in kitchen that includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a double wall oven. The kitchen opens to the back yard with a wrap around deck. Also on the main level, there is a formal dining room and living room with a wood burning fireplace. Upstairs, you will discover the master bedroom with en-suite bath and walk in closet, 3 additional bedrooms, and 2 full baths. The walkout lower level completes this home and includes a family room complete with a second fireplace and an additional bonus room. Located minutes to downtown Bethesda, this home is the perfect rental.