6206 HOLLINS DR

6206 Hollins Drive
Location

6206 Hollins Drive, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
guest suite
5 Bedroom/4 Full Baths. Living Room With Wood Burning Fire Place. Enjoy Screened In Porch Off Dining Room. Eat In Kitchen. The Main Level Boasts Master Bedroom With Master Bath. 2 Additional Spacious Bedrooms and Hall Bath Complete The Main Level. Bright Walk Out Lower Level Features A Huge Rec Room/Ceramic Tile. 2 Bedrooms/2 Full Baths. PLUS 2 Bonus Rooms/Great For Home Office Or Guest Suite. Extra Outside Storage. Carport And Driveway Parking. Dual-Zone HVAC & Energy Efficient Windows. Minutes To NIH, Walter Reed/Naval Med, Suburban Hosp, Metro, Shopping, I-270, I-495, Rt 355 & More.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6206 HOLLINS DR have any available units?
6206 HOLLINS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6206 HOLLINS DR have?
Some of 6206 HOLLINS DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6206 HOLLINS DR currently offering any rent specials?
6206 HOLLINS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6206 HOLLINS DR pet-friendly?
No, 6206 HOLLINS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 6206 HOLLINS DR offer parking?
Yes, 6206 HOLLINS DR offers parking.
Does 6206 HOLLINS DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6206 HOLLINS DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6206 HOLLINS DR have a pool?
No, 6206 HOLLINS DR does not have a pool.
Does 6206 HOLLINS DR have accessible units?
No, 6206 HOLLINS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6206 HOLLINS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6206 HOLLINS DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 6206 HOLLINS DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6206 HOLLINS DR has units with air conditioning.

