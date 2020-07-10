6206 HOLLINS DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking guest suite

5 Bedroom/4 Full Baths. Living Room With Wood Burning Fire Place. Enjoy Screened In Porch Off Dining Room. Eat In Kitchen. The Main Level Boasts Master Bedroom With Master Bath. 2 Additional Spacious Bedrooms and Hall Bath Complete The Main Level. Bright Walk Out Lower Level Features A Huge Rec Room/Ceramic Tile. 2 Bedrooms/2 Full Baths. PLUS 2 Bonus Rooms/Great For Home Office Or Guest Suite. Extra Outside Storage. Carport And Driveway Parking. Dual-Zone HVAC & Energy Efficient Windows. Minutes To NIH, Walter Reed/Naval Med, Suburban Hosp, Metro, Shopping, I-270, I-495, Rt 355 & More.