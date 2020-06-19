All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:21 AM

6016 COREWOOD LN

Location

6016 Corewood Lane, Bethesda, MD 20816

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
Elegant & spacious brick Colonial with a 2-car garage and a great landscaped yard. This home features a formal living room with charming fireplace, expansive dining room great for entertaining, and hardwood floors throughout main & upper levels. The kitchen has a sunny, bright breakfast area that leads to a sweet patio & fenced rear yard. The large master bedroom has a walk-in closet and additional fireplace. The lower level recreation room has a potential 5th bedroom, full bath, lots of storage, and walk-out stairs. Super convenient Bethesda location close to major commuter routes, restaurants, shopping and wonderful nightlife. Rent includes lawn maintenance. Vouchers accepted. Credit score minimum of 600 required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6016 COREWOOD LN have any available units?
6016 COREWOOD LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6016 COREWOOD LN have?
Some of 6016 COREWOOD LN's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6016 COREWOOD LN currently offering any rent specials?
6016 COREWOOD LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6016 COREWOOD LN pet-friendly?
No, 6016 COREWOOD LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 6016 COREWOOD LN offer parking?
Yes, 6016 COREWOOD LN offers parking.
Does 6016 COREWOOD LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6016 COREWOOD LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6016 COREWOOD LN have a pool?
No, 6016 COREWOOD LN does not have a pool.
Does 6016 COREWOOD LN have accessible units?
No, 6016 COREWOOD LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6016 COREWOOD LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6016 COREWOOD LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 6016 COREWOOD LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 6016 COREWOOD LN does not have units with air conditioning.
