6016 COREWOOD LN

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Elegant & spacious brick Colonial with a 2-car garage and a great landscaped yard. This home features a formal living room with charming fireplace, expansive dining room great for entertaining, and hardwood floors throughout main & upper levels. The kitchen has a sunny, bright breakfast area that leads to a sweet patio & fenced rear yard. The large master bedroom has a walk-in closet and additional fireplace. The lower level recreation room has a potential 5th bedroom, full bath, lots of storage, and walk-out stairs. Super convenient Bethesda location close to major commuter routes, restaurants, shopping and wonderful nightlife. Rent includes lawn maintenance. Vouchers accepted. Credit score minimum of 600 required.