Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy Cape Cod in Close-in Bethesda Location, Near Wyngate Elem. Ayrlawn School steps away, 495, shuttle to NIH metro, Level Backyard with grass, Beautiful Screened in Porch. Good Condition, Upstairs has 2 Rooms connected, great Master Suite. No Basement, Ample Street Parking, Ready now! Terrific Value and NEW LOWER Price for High Dollar Location! Hurry, this one will not last long...Small Pet case by case.