6004 SELVYN RD

No showing Until after 5/1/19. Please do not walk around the property. Tenants Occupied. Amazing Light & Bright Arts & Crafts Home w/2 Finished. Levels & 5700+ Sq.Ft.Living.Space.5 Bedrooms & 5 Full Baths UP! Custom Gourmet Kit.w/Center.Island.& Thermador Appliances. Family Room w/Fire Place. Living Room & Dining room w/French Doors Open to Stone Front Covered Porch.1st Floor Study,Mud Room, a Fantastic Master Bedroom Suite w/Tray Ceilings & Gorgeous Luxurious Bath.Crown, Box & Chair Rail Moldings.Hardwood Floors. All Baths w/Granite. Over 2000 Sq.Ft of Lower Level for Storage Area.2 Car Garage with Cobblestone Driveway. All This Plus, 1.4 Miles to Metro, Shops, Restaurants, Park and Downtown Bethesda