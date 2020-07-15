All apartments in Bethesda
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
6004 SELVYN RD
Last updated June 3 2019 at 10:07 AM

6004 SELVYN RD

6004 Selvyn Road · No Longer Available
Location

6004 Selvyn Road, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No showing Until after 5/1/19. Please do not walk around the property. Tenants Occupied. Amazing Light & Bright Arts & Crafts Home w/2 Finished. Levels & 5700+ Sq.Ft.Living.Space.5 Bedrooms & 5 Full Baths UP! Custom Gourmet Kit.w/Center.Island.& Thermador Appliances. Family Room w/Fire Place. Living Room & Dining room w/French Doors Open to Stone Front Covered Porch.1st Floor Study,Mud Room, a Fantastic Master Bedroom Suite w/Tray Ceilings & Gorgeous Luxurious Bath.Crown, Box & Chair Rail Moldings.Hardwood Floors. All Baths w/Granite. Over 2000 Sq.Ft of Lower Level for Storage Area.2 Car Garage with Cobblestone Driveway. All This Plus, 1.4 Miles to Metro, Shops, Restaurants, Park and Downtown Bethesda

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6004 SELVYN RD have any available units?
6004 SELVYN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6004 SELVYN RD have?
Some of 6004 SELVYN RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6004 SELVYN RD currently offering any rent specials?
6004 SELVYN RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6004 SELVYN RD pet-friendly?
No, 6004 SELVYN RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 6004 SELVYN RD offer parking?
Yes, 6004 SELVYN RD offers parking.
Does 6004 SELVYN RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6004 SELVYN RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6004 SELVYN RD have a pool?
No, 6004 SELVYN RD does not have a pool.
Does 6004 SELVYN RD have accessible units?
No, 6004 SELVYN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6004 SELVYN RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6004 SELVYN RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6004 SELVYN RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6004 SELVYN RD does not have units with air conditioning.
