Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
5917 Wilmett Rd.
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

5917 Wilmett Rd.

5917 Wilmett Road · No Longer Available
Location

5917 Wilmett Road, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
5917 Wilmett Rd. Available 07/08/19 Big Beautiful Home Close to Downtown Bethesda! - Now is the opportunity to make this custom designed home all yours! This house has everything: space, sophistication and close to where you want to be.

Enter through the front door into the foyer where you'll see a cozy den, separate dining room and open layout for your living area and kitchen. The living space features a stone fireplace and glass doors that head out to the back patio. The kitchen offers granite counters, stainless steel appliances, including a gas Viking stove, center island and butler pantry. What separates this property from others is the main level master suite. And this suite is sweet! With an oversize bedroom, dual prep areas, double sinks and glass door shower, you'll never want to leave.

The upper level is a unique setup that you won't find elsewhere. You have 3 bedrooms and an office with a central studio area that can be used as a living area, art studio or general common area. With 2 full bathrooms everyone should have everything they need.

The lower level has a big open room to use for whatever your heart desires (as long as its legal and not too messy). The fully finished basement also is equipped with a true bedroom and full bathroom for longer term guests.

If you must leave this fantastic home, you have a covered back patio, green space and detached garage which you can access from your driveway.

Overall, this house has everything you're looking for.

Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule an appointment to see this wonderful home.

Lease Terms:
1 year minimum lease
Sorry, no cats
Dogs under 25 pounds considered
Resident responsible for utilities

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2252103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5917 Wilmett Rd. have any available units?
5917 Wilmett Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5917 Wilmett Rd. have?
Some of 5917 Wilmett Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5917 Wilmett Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
5917 Wilmett Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5917 Wilmett Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5917 Wilmett Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 5917 Wilmett Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 5917 Wilmett Rd. offers parking.
Does 5917 Wilmett Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5917 Wilmett Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5917 Wilmett Rd. have a pool?
No, 5917 Wilmett Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 5917 Wilmett Rd. have accessible units?
No, 5917 Wilmett Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 5917 Wilmett Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5917 Wilmett Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5917 Wilmett Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5917 Wilmett Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
