Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

5917 Wilmett Rd. Available 07/08/19 Big Beautiful Home Close to Downtown Bethesda! - Now is the opportunity to make this custom designed home all yours! This house has everything: space, sophistication and close to where you want to be.



Enter through the front door into the foyer where you'll see a cozy den, separate dining room and open layout for your living area and kitchen. The living space features a stone fireplace and glass doors that head out to the back patio. The kitchen offers granite counters, stainless steel appliances, including a gas Viking stove, center island and butler pantry. What separates this property from others is the main level master suite. And this suite is sweet! With an oversize bedroom, dual prep areas, double sinks and glass door shower, you'll never want to leave.



The upper level is a unique setup that you won't find elsewhere. You have 3 bedrooms and an office with a central studio area that can be used as a living area, art studio or general common area. With 2 full bathrooms everyone should have everything they need.



The lower level has a big open room to use for whatever your heart desires (as long as its legal and not too messy). The fully finished basement also is equipped with a true bedroom and full bathroom for longer term guests.



If you must leave this fantastic home, you have a covered back patio, green space and detached garage which you can access from your driveway.



Overall, this house has everything you're looking for.



Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule an appointment to see this wonderful home.



Lease Terms:

1 year minimum lease

Sorry, no cats

Dogs under 25 pounds considered

Resident responsible for utilities



