5916 Wilmett Rd
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

5916 Wilmett Rd

5916 Wilmett Road · No Longer Available
Location

5916 Wilmett Road, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

hardwood floors
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
media room
Classic Colonial in Wyngate! Beautiful Home with a Nice Yard! - Welcome home to your beautiful colonial located convenient to downtown Bethesda and 495!

The main level is surprisingly spacious with a living room, dining room, refreshed kitchen, half bath and additional room that would be great to use as a bedroom, office, den or media room.

The upstairs offers 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom all over hardwood floors.

The basement has a large area for storage and a nice family room.

To see this home please email Scott Goldberg at Scott@StreamlineManagement.com

Lease terms:
12 month minimum lease
Sorry, no pets
No smoking
Resident responsible for utilities and renter's insurance

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5148039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5916 Wilmett Rd have any available units?
5916 Wilmett Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
Is 5916 Wilmett Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5916 Wilmett Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5916 Wilmett Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5916 Wilmett Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5916 Wilmett Rd offer parking?
No, 5916 Wilmett Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5916 Wilmett Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5916 Wilmett Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5916 Wilmett Rd have a pool?
No, 5916 Wilmett Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5916 Wilmett Rd have accessible units?
No, 5916 Wilmett Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5916 Wilmett Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5916 Wilmett Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5916 Wilmett Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5916 Wilmett Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
