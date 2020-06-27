5916 Wilmett Rd

Amenities
Classic Colonial in Wyngate! Beautiful Home with a Nice Yard! - Welcome home to your beautiful colonial located convenient to downtown Bethesda and 495!
The main level is surprisingly spacious with a living room, dining room, refreshed kitchen, half bath and additional room that would be great to use as a bedroom, office, den or media room.
The upstairs offers 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom all over hardwood floors.
The basement has a large area for storage and a nice family room.
To see this home please email Scott Goldberg at Scott@StreamlineManagement.com
Lease terms:
12 month minimum lease
Sorry, no pets
No smoking
Resident responsible for utilities and renter's insurance
