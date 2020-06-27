5916 Wilmett Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities media room

Classic Colonial in Wyngate! Beautiful Home with a Nice Yard! - Welcome home to your beautiful colonial located convenient to downtown Bethesda and 495!



The main level is surprisingly spacious with a living room, dining room, refreshed kitchen, half bath and additional room that would be great to use as a bedroom, office, den or media room.



The upstairs offers 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom all over hardwood floors.



The basement has a large area for storage and a nice family room.



To see this home please email Scott Goldberg at Scott@StreamlineManagement.com



Lease terms:

12 month minimum lease

Sorry, no pets

No smoking

Resident responsible for utilities and renter's insurance



