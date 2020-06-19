All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5913 PLAINVIEW ROAD

5913 Plainview Road · No Longer Available
Location

5913 Plainview Road, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
A gorgeous Colonial in the Kenwood Park neighborhood of Bethesda!!! Welcome to 5913 Plainview Rd, a stunning 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2,820 sqft home in Bethesda with 3-levels filled with light. Lovingly maintained and meticulously improved, this gorgeous residence is move-in ready and perfect for comfortable living and formal entertaining alike. The residence boasts abundant natural light and a gracious flow throughout the main-level with well-proportioned formal and in-formal living spaces accented by gleaming hard wood floors, a 'decorative' fireplace and a powder-room. The large dining room accommodates a variety of multi-sized furnishings and the Chef's Kitchen features granite counter top, an eat-in casual dining space, stainless-steel appliances adjacent to the fabulous sun-room. The upper-level houses the Master Bedroom Suite with its Master Bath, (3) generously-sized additional bedrooms and another (1) full-bath. The lower level offers another (1) bedroom, (1) full-bath, a large living-area with a 'decorative'fireplace, and an open floor plan for multiple uses. Tons of storage is also available, in addition to a washer/dryer room. A gorgeous entertaining outdoor space/patio with a fence-in yard with a 1-car garage complete this special offering. Minutes from downtown Bethesda, all major highways, to metro & shopping. Bradley Hills/Thomas Pyle/Walt Whitman schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5913 PLAINVIEW ROAD have any available units?
5913 PLAINVIEW ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5913 PLAINVIEW ROAD have?
Some of 5913 PLAINVIEW ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5913 PLAINVIEW ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5913 PLAINVIEW ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5913 PLAINVIEW ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5913 PLAINVIEW ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5913 PLAINVIEW ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5913 PLAINVIEW ROAD offers parking.
Does 5913 PLAINVIEW ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5913 PLAINVIEW ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5913 PLAINVIEW ROAD have a pool?
No, 5913 PLAINVIEW ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5913 PLAINVIEW ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5913 PLAINVIEW ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5913 PLAINVIEW ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5913 PLAINVIEW ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5913 PLAINVIEW ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5913 PLAINVIEW ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
