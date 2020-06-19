5913 PLAINVIEW ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities garage

A gorgeous Colonial in the Kenwood Park neighborhood of Bethesda!!! Welcome to 5913 Plainview Rd, a stunning 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2,820 sqft home in Bethesda with 3-levels filled with light. Lovingly maintained and meticulously improved, this gorgeous residence is move-in ready and perfect for comfortable living and formal entertaining alike. The residence boasts abundant natural light and a gracious flow throughout the main-level with well-proportioned formal and in-formal living spaces accented by gleaming hard wood floors, a 'decorative' fireplace and a powder-room. The large dining room accommodates a variety of multi-sized furnishings and the Chef's Kitchen features granite counter top, an eat-in casual dining space, stainless-steel appliances adjacent to the fabulous sun-room. The upper-level houses the Master Bedroom Suite with its Master Bath, (3) generously-sized additional bedrooms and another (1) full-bath. The lower level offers another (1) bedroom, (1) full-bath, a large living-area with a 'decorative'fireplace, and an open floor plan for multiple uses. Tons of storage is also available, in addition to a washer/dryer room. A gorgeous entertaining outdoor space/patio with a fence-in yard with a 1-car garage complete this special offering. Minutes from downtown Bethesda, all major highways, to metro & shopping. Bradley Hills/Thomas Pyle/Walt Whitman schools.