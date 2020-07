Amenities

JUST REDUCED!!!Large 7 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home in Kenwood Park. Living room with fireplace, dining room, large table space kitchen with granite countertops, office and 1/2 bath on main floor. Wood floors. Upper level with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and wood floors. 1st lower level has carpeted family room with access to patio, 2 bedrooms and full bath. Lowest level has 2 bedrooms. 2 car garage with long driveway. Available December 6th.