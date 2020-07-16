All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:52 PM

5841 MARBURY RD

5841 Marbury Road · (866) 677-6937
Location

5841 Marbury Road, Bethesda, MD 20817

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,250

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming and renovated in sought after Kenwood park, minutes to Pyle MS and Whitman HS!!lovely spaces with easy flow and hardwood floors throughout!! Spacious Living room with fireplace and large picture window overlooking the font yard! Dining room open to a beautifully renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances , perfect for family gatherings and entertaining!! Delightful sun room with floor to ceiling windows and glass doors overlooking the lush green backyard!! Terrific deck to relax, enjoy the sunset and barques!! Spacious lower level with new hardwood floors, featuring a family/ Rec room with fireplace and French door to side yard, 4th bedroom & full bathroom, large storage and laundry room. Excellent location , close to the French and German school, NIH, Walter Reed hospital and Suburban hospital; Quick access to495 and 270.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5841 MARBURY RD have any available units?
5841 MARBURY RD has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5841 MARBURY RD have?
Some of 5841 MARBURY RD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5841 MARBURY RD currently offering any rent specials?
5841 MARBURY RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5841 MARBURY RD pet-friendly?
No, 5841 MARBURY RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5841 MARBURY RD offer parking?
Yes, 5841 MARBURY RD offers parking.
Does 5841 MARBURY RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5841 MARBURY RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5841 MARBURY RD have a pool?
No, 5841 MARBURY RD does not have a pool.
Does 5841 MARBURY RD have accessible units?
No, 5841 MARBURY RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5841 MARBURY RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5841 MARBURY RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5841 MARBURY RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5841 MARBURY RD does not have units with air conditioning.
