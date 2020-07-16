5841 MARBURY RD

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming and renovated in sought after Kenwood park, minutes to Pyle MS and Whitman HS!!lovely spaces with easy flow and hardwood floors throughout!! Spacious Living room with fireplace and large picture window overlooking the font yard! Dining room open to a beautifully renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances , perfect for family gatherings and entertaining!! Delightful sun room with floor to ceiling windows and glass doors overlooking the lush green backyard!! Terrific deck to relax, enjoy the sunset and barques!! Spacious lower level with new hardwood floors, featuring a family/ Rec room with fireplace and French door to side yard, 4th bedroom & full bathroom, large storage and laundry room. Excellent location , close to the French and German school, NIH, Walter Reed hospital and Suburban hospital; Quick access to495 and 270.