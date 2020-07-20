5820 OSCEOLA RD

Amenities

Beautiful and updated rambler in one of the best locations in Bethesda. Nestled between River Rd and Massachusetts Ave, you are 10 minutes from all the amenities, Spring Valley, Bethesda & Friendship Heights have to offer. Easy access to the Capital Crescent trail, and only a 25 minute bike ride to Georgetown! The house sits on a large, flat & grassy lot .25 acres/over 10,000 sq ft. Inside the home is an updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and an adjacent family room. En-suite owners bedroom, plus 3 more bedrooms and another full bath on one level. The walk-out basement boasts an expansive family room, tons of extra storage, and another full bath and guest room. No pets please. Minimum 2 year lease, 3 would be perfect. July 1st is earliest move-in date.