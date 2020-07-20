All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:50 AM

5820 OSCEOLA RD

5820 Osceola Road · No Longer Available
Location

5820 Osceola Road, Bethesda, MD 20816

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful and updated rambler in one of the best locations in Bethesda. Nestled between River Rd and Massachusetts Ave, you are 10 minutes from all the amenities, Spring Valley, Bethesda & Friendship Heights have to offer. Easy access to the Capital Crescent trail, and only a 25 minute bike ride to Georgetown! The house sits on a large, flat & grassy lot .25 acres/over 10,000 sq ft. Inside the home is an updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and an adjacent family room. En-suite owners bedroom, plus 3 more bedrooms and another full bath on one level. The walk-out basement boasts an expansive family room, tons of extra storage, and another full bath and guest room. No pets please. Minimum 2 year lease, 3 would be perfect. July 1st is earliest move-in date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5820 OSCEOLA RD have any available units?
5820 OSCEOLA RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5820 OSCEOLA RD have?
Some of 5820 OSCEOLA RD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5820 OSCEOLA RD currently offering any rent specials?
5820 OSCEOLA RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5820 OSCEOLA RD pet-friendly?
No, 5820 OSCEOLA RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5820 OSCEOLA RD offer parking?
Yes, 5820 OSCEOLA RD offers parking.
Does 5820 OSCEOLA RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5820 OSCEOLA RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5820 OSCEOLA RD have a pool?
No, 5820 OSCEOLA RD does not have a pool.
Does 5820 OSCEOLA RD have accessible units?
No, 5820 OSCEOLA RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5820 OSCEOLA RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5820 OSCEOLA RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5820 OSCEOLA RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5820 OSCEOLA RD does not have units with air conditioning.
