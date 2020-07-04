5804 Searl Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access media room

This peaceful and unique efficiency apartment, fully furnished and newly built is waiting for you!

It is located in a residential area in Bethesda, Maryland.



Long or short term tenant welcome. $1,550 per month, $500 per week or daily $100: includes everything you would need: all utilities, wireless internet, cable TV, street parking.



All you need is your suitcase to enjoy life in this charming upper level suite while you get your bearings in DC, take a short-term work assignment, escape from home renovations, or visit for a conference.



It features comfortable furnishings, small kitchen appliances, sink/disposal with granite counter tops, microwave, refrigerator, use of washer and dryer, flat screed HD TV. Included are linens, kitchenware, all utilities, high-speed wireless internet access, cable TV, and street parking.



Beautiful location, close-in Bethesda near Mazza Gallerie, NIH, Naval Medical Center, Suburban and Sibley Hospitals, Georgetown, friendly, and George Washington universities, its a straight shot to Downtown DC, Tysons, McLean, and Arlington. A few blocks to Massachusetts Ave or River Road - bus line with regular bus and Express Commuter Bus downtown, 1-1/2 miles to the Friendship Heights Metro (Red line). Easy access to the Capitol Crescent Trail Hike/Bike Path and Fletchers Landing for picnicking, boating, strolling, jogging, biking, bird watching, etc. Convenient to hundreds of restaurants, movie theaters, and groceries. It doesnt get any more convenient than this for touring, visiting DC or coming in town for business.



$1,550 per month, $500 per week or daily $100.

$1,550 security deposit - $100 cleaning fee on move out.



Considerate, quiet non-smoker only; sorry, no pets.



A litte more about the area:



Montgomery County, Maryland is one of the most high-tech and affluent counties in the entire country. The borders on the Nations Capital, the Potomac River and employment centers in Northern Virginia are major reasons. But the county also has the I-270 Technology Corridor and has become the premier national center of the biotechnology industry as well as home to the National Institutes of Health. The upscale shopping, breadth of services and high quality of life here are reflected in the homes, and new condominiums can be found everywhere, in regal old buildings, high- and low-rises, loft-style designs, and active responsible communities, too. Infrastructure is solidly in place, such as the Washington area Metro and MARC Commuter Rail, plus a wonderful park and recreation system. Add it all up, and Montgomery County is a wonderful place to live or visit.



Bethesda, MD: Just over the District of Columbias western line, Bethesda, MD is among the most affluent suburbs in the metro area. While having many of the most sought-after homes, Bethesda is also home to National Institutes of Health, Bethesda Naval Hospital, Lockheed Martin and Marriott International. The area has over 180 restaurants, as well as theaters, art galleries, farmers markets and more.