5611 Alta Vista Rd

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Awesome 4BR, 3 BA Close In Bethesda Home With 2 Car Garage!!! - Welcome home to your fantastic 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom Close in Bethesda Home!



This wonder house features newly refinished hardwood floors, a brand new kitchen complete with new cabinets, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, a large deck off the of the kitchen, the list goes on....



Up a few stairs from the foyer is where you'll find 3 bedrooms (the master has a great bump out sunroom) and two full bathrooms. The living room with cathedral ceilings is a fantastic place for everyone to gather, or you can relax out back on the large deck!



Downstairs you'll find another bedroom and full bathroom, family room, laundry and storage. The entrance to the attached 2 car garage is on this level as well.



Email Noah Trager (no phone calls please) at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to make an appointment to see your next home!



Lease Terms:



Available Now!

12-month minimum lease

No smoking inside of property

Pets considered on a case by case basis

Security deposit is one month's rent (plus pet deposit)



To Apply:



Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the "Rentals" tab at the top of the page, click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee. Please be sure to upload a copy of your drivers license and last two pay stubs.



