All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 5611 Alta Vista Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
5611 Alta Vista Rd
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:46 AM

5611 Alta Vista Rd

5611 Alta Vista Road · (240) 988-8008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5611 Alta Vista Road, Bethesda, MD 20817

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5611 Alta Vista Rd · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2414 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Awesome 4BR, 3 BA Close In Bethesda Home With 2 Car Garage!!! - Welcome home to your fantastic 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom Close in Bethesda Home!

This wonder house features newly refinished hardwood floors, a brand new kitchen complete with new cabinets, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, a large deck off the of the kitchen, the list goes on....

Up a few stairs from the foyer is where you'll find 3 bedrooms (the master has a great bump out sunroom) and two full bathrooms. The living room with cathedral ceilings is a fantastic place for everyone to gather, or you can relax out back on the large deck!

Downstairs you'll find another bedroom and full bathroom, family room, laundry and storage. The entrance to the attached 2 car garage is on this level as well.

Email Noah Trager (no phone calls please) at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to make an appointment to see your next home!

Lease Terms:

Available Now!
12-month minimum lease
No smoking inside of property
Pets considered on a case by case basis
Security deposit is one month's rent (plus pet deposit)

To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the "Rentals" tab at the top of the page, click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee. Please be sure to upload a copy of your drivers license and last two pay stubs.

(RLNE5771416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5611 Alta Vista Rd have any available units?
5611 Alta Vista Rd has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5611 Alta Vista Rd have?
Some of 5611 Alta Vista Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5611 Alta Vista Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5611 Alta Vista Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5611 Alta Vista Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5611 Alta Vista Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5611 Alta Vista Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5611 Alta Vista Rd does offer parking.
Does 5611 Alta Vista Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5611 Alta Vista Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5611 Alta Vista Rd have a pool?
No, 5611 Alta Vista Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5611 Alta Vista Rd have accessible units?
No, 5611 Alta Vista Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5611 Alta Vista Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5611 Alta Vista Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5611 Alta Vista Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5611 Alta Vista Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5611 Alta Vista Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Solaire Bethesda on Woodmont
7077 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Pooks Hill Tower & Court
3 Pooks Hill Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
7001 Arlington at Bethesda
7001 Arlington Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Gallery Bethesda
4800 Auburn Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bethesda Place
7701 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Cambridge Square
4909 Battery Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity