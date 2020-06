Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great opportunity to rent upper/main level in this beautiful home which offer 3 bedroom, 2 renovated bath, white kitchen open to dining room and spacious living room with fire place. Beautiful hardwood floors. Everything on main level. Lots of parking space. Utilities included in rent. Terrific commuter location with convenient access to public transportation, shopping and parks. Part of Whitman school cluster. Close to downtown DC & Bethesda. Basement owners keep for themselves. Tenants has access to the back yard.