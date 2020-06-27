5411 HUNTINGTON PARKWAY

Amenities

FOR SALE or FOR RENT - No Pets! (owner prefers long term lease) ****** LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION!!! Walking distance to Bethesda Downtown & Metro! MUST SEE!!! Magnificent, Thoroughly Renovated (demolished to studs) home in desirable Greenwhich Forest Neighborhood. 5BR, 5 Full Bath, largest 2 car garage & biggest (long & wide) driveway in the neighborhood. Open floor plan, gourmet kitchen w smart refrigerator, high end marble quartz counters, waterfall island, Guest Suite on main level, 3 fireplaces, luxurious master suite & marble bathrooms, beautifully finished attic, high efficiency foam and some fiberglass insulation, sound proofing materials between walls on 2nd floor, and much more. High tech, smart home features ring security camera, remote controlled lights, etc. All this & MORE!!!