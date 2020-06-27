All apartments in Bethesda
5411 HUNTINGTON PARKWAY

Location

5411 Huntington Parkway, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
guest suite
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
FOR SALE or FOR RENT - No Pets! (owner prefers long term lease) ****** LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION!!! Walking distance to Bethesda Downtown & Metro! MUST SEE!!! Magnificent, Thoroughly Renovated (demolished to studs) home in desirable Greenwhich Forest Neighborhood. 5BR, 5 Full Bath, largest 2 car garage & biggest (long & wide) driveway in the neighborhood. Open floor plan, gourmet kitchen w smart refrigerator, high end marble quartz counters, waterfall island, Guest Suite on main level, 3 fireplaces, luxurious master suite & marble bathrooms, beautifully finished attic, high efficiency foam and some fiberglass insulation, sound proofing materials between walls on 2nd floor, and much more. High tech, smart home features ring security camera, remote controlled lights, etc. All this & MORE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5411 HUNTINGTON PARKWAY have any available units?
5411 HUNTINGTON PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5411 HUNTINGTON PARKWAY have?
Some of 5411 HUNTINGTON PARKWAY's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and guest suite. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5411 HUNTINGTON PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
5411 HUNTINGTON PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5411 HUNTINGTON PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 5411 HUNTINGTON PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5411 HUNTINGTON PARKWAY offer parking?
Yes, 5411 HUNTINGTON PARKWAY offers parking.
Does 5411 HUNTINGTON PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5411 HUNTINGTON PARKWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5411 HUNTINGTON PARKWAY have a pool?
No, 5411 HUNTINGTON PARKWAY does not have a pool.
Does 5411 HUNTINGTON PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 5411 HUNTINGTON PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5411 HUNTINGTON PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 5411 HUNTINGTON PARKWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5411 HUNTINGTON PARKWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5411 HUNTINGTON PARKWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
