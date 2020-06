Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Located in the Greenacres neighborhood of Bethesda, this home offers convenience and comfortable living space. On the main level, one finds a living room, dining room, den, and an updated kitchen. The upper level of the home has 2 bedrooms and a newer bath. The lower level is semi-finished, has a full bath, a laundry area, and great storage. The garden is larger than most in the neighborhood,