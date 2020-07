Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great home in a great location! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, wonderful gourmet kitchen with gas cooktop and SS appliances. Family room with Sony TV that conveys! Living room with fireplace. All HWF. Lower level has a full bath, laundry room and office/den. Fully fenced backyard. Garage is for storage only. New washer and dryer. Close to Metro, restaurants and shopping. Available immediately, prefer long term lease, 2 years to more. Pictures will be ready on Friday!