5206 ALTA VISTA ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Immaculate and upgraded 5BR 3.5BA with garage available for 3 yr lease. Gorgeous kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, hood, granite counters. Sun-drenched breakfast area facing sliding doors to spectacular deck. Lots of entertaining spaces! Master bedroom has walk in closet, and ensuite bath with decorative tile. 4 additional spacious bedrooms upstairs, with a shared hall bath that has been upgraded. The lower level features a generously sized family room with hardwood floors with wet bar/mini-fridge, a bonus guest room or home office and a full bath. Fenced yard with lovely landscaping and a shed. This is a perfect 10! Across from Maplewood-Alta Vista Park. Dogs ok but NO CATS due to owner allergies.