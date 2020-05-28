All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:23 AM

5206 ALTA VISTA ROAD

5206 Alta Vista Road · No Longer Available
Location

5206 Alta Vista Road, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Immaculate and upgraded 5BR 3.5BA with garage available for 3 yr lease. Gorgeous kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, hood, granite counters. Sun-drenched breakfast area facing sliding doors to spectacular deck. Lots of entertaining spaces! Master bedroom has walk in closet, and ensuite bath with decorative tile. 4 additional spacious bedrooms upstairs, with a shared hall bath that has been upgraded. The lower level features a generously sized family room with hardwood floors with wet bar/mini-fridge, a bonus guest room or home office and a full bath. Fenced yard with lovely landscaping and a shed. This is a perfect 10! Across from Maplewood-Alta Vista Park. Dogs ok but NO CATS due to owner allergies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5206 ALTA VISTA ROAD have any available units?
5206 ALTA VISTA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5206 ALTA VISTA ROAD have?
Some of 5206 ALTA VISTA ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5206 ALTA VISTA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5206 ALTA VISTA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5206 ALTA VISTA ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 5206 ALTA VISTA ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 5206 ALTA VISTA ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5206 ALTA VISTA ROAD offers parking.
Does 5206 ALTA VISTA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5206 ALTA VISTA ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5206 ALTA VISTA ROAD have a pool?
No, 5206 ALTA VISTA ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5206 ALTA VISTA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5206 ALTA VISTA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5206 ALTA VISTA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5206 ALTA VISTA ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5206 ALTA VISTA ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5206 ALTA VISTA ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
