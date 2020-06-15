5203 CROWN ST #2

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities yoga

Well-maintained all-brick townhome in desired location! Nice wood floors on 1st and 2nd floors. Eat-in Kitchen features granite counters & island. Newer stainless steel appliances. Newer washer & dryer, too. Carpet on bedroom level. Two master bedrooms on top floor, each with an en suite bathroom, plus one bed/full bath on 1st floor. Low-maintenance paved patio. Lush community grounds & private association entrance to Capital Crescent Trail! 1 block to Starbucks, Giant, Rite Aid, bowling, yoga! Close to DC line, Potomac River, and short distance to the fun of downtown Bethesda and Friendship Heights. No smoking, please. Max of 2 incomes to qualify.