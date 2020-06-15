All apartments in Bethesda
5203 CROWN ST #2

Location

5203 Crown Street, Bethesda, MD 20816

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
yoga
Well-maintained all-brick townhome in desired location! Nice wood floors on 1st and 2nd floors. Eat-in Kitchen features granite counters & island. Newer stainless steel appliances. Newer washer & dryer, too. Carpet on bedroom level. Two master bedrooms on top floor, each with an en suite bathroom, plus one bed/full bath on 1st floor. Low-maintenance paved patio. Lush community grounds & private association entrance to Capital Crescent Trail! 1 block to Starbucks, Giant, Rite Aid, bowling, yoga! Close to DC line, Potomac River, and short distance to the fun of downtown Bethesda and Friendship Heights. No smoking, please. Max of 2 incomes to qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5203 CROWN ST #2 have any available units?
5203 CROWN ST #2 has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5203 CROWN ST #2 have?
Some of 5203 CROWN ST #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5203 CROWN ST #2 currently offering any rent specials?
5203 CROWN ST #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5203 CROWN ST #2 pet-friendly?
No, 5203 CROWN ST #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5203 CROWN ST #2 offer parking?
No, 5203 CROWN ST #2 does not offer parking.
Does 5203 CROWN ST #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5203 CROWN ST #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5203 CROWN ST #2 have a pool?
No, 5203 CROWN ST #2 does not have a pool.
Does 5203 CROWN ST #2 have accessible units?
No, 5203 CROWN ST #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5203 CROWN ST #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5203 CROWN ST #2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5203 CROWN ST #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5203 CROWN ST #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
