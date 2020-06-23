All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated January 5 2020

5121 SARATOGA AVENUE

5121 Saratoga Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5121 Saratoga Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20816

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Wonderful bungalow located in the Westgate neighborhood just over the DC line. Talk about location! Close to Bethesda, Friendship Heights, Metro Station, Capital Crescent Trail, community pool. Spacious home with updated kitchen open to living room with a wood burning fireplace, hardwood flooring. Finished lower level perfect for in-law/au pair suite with kitchenette, bedroom, full bath, laundry. Large owner's suite upper level with full bath and sitting room. Nice backyard and front porch. Plenty of off-street and on-street parking. Landscaper can be included for an additional $200 per month (Spring, Summer, Fall).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5121 SARATOGA AVENUE have any available units?
5121 SARATOGA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5121 SARATOGA AVENUE have?
Some of 5121 SARATOGA AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5121 SARATOGA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5121 SARATOGA AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5121 SARATOGA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5121 SARATOGA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5121 SARATOGA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 5121 SARATOGA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 5121 SARATOGA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5121 SARATOGA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5121 SARATOGA AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 5121 SARATOGA AVENUE has a pool.
Does 5121 SARATOGA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5121 SARATOGA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5121 SARATOGA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5121 SARATOGA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5121 SARATOGA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5121 SARATOGA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
