5121 SARATOGA AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Wonderful bungalow located in the Westgate neighborhood just over the DC line. Talk about location! Close to Bethesda, Friendship Heights, Metro Station, Capital Crescent Trail, community pool. Spacious home with updated kitchen open to living room with a wood burning fireplace, hardwood flooring. Finished lower level perfect for in-law/au pair suite with kitchenette, bedroom, full bath, laundry. Large owner's suite upper level with full bath and sitting room. Nice backyard and front porch. Plenty of off-street and on-street parking. Landscaper can be included for an additional $200 per month (Spring, Summer, Fall).