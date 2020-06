Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Price reduced! Min 6 month lease! Perfect location and very convenient to DC and VA !!! Metro bus right at front, or 20 minutes walk to metro, walk to shops and restaurant, 30min bus+metro to DC downtown! Total 5 bedrooms 3 full baths: upper level 3BR 2FB, lower level 2BR 1FB lower level with separate private living, dining and kitchen/bar area. Paved driveway and parking space in yard for at least 5 cars. Completely renovated. Available now.